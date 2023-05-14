Advertisement

IPL 2023: Sunil Gavaskar Receives Autograph From MS Dhoni On His Shirt - Watch Video

Sunil Gavaskar asked for and received an autograph from the Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni after the match against Kolkata Knight Riders

May 14, 2023

New Delhi: The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk witnessed an iconic and heartwarming moment when the legendary Sunil Gavaskar asked for and received an autograph from the Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni after the match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

MS Dhoni signed Sunil Gavaskar's shirt and gave him a hug. "Players like MS Dhoni come once in a century," Gavaskar said after receiving the autograph. The video is now going viral on the internet as the fans are in complete awe of the moment. However, some are also wondering if this is an indication of Dhoni bidding his final farewell to the sport.

