New Delhi: The CSK vs RR game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday witnessed a vintage MS Dhoni as the CSK skipper almost helped his team pull off a stellar win. Chasing a target of 175, CSK were down and out at 113-6 in the 15th over. Dhoni came in and along with Ravindra Jadeja kept the scoreboard ticking.

The pair didn't go after the spinners and kept their wickets in hand to bring the equation down to 40 in 12 balls. Many felt that the duo have left too much to do in the final two overs. But the game was in Dhoni's territory. As it turned out, CSK scored 19 off the penultimate over by Jason Holder, leaving 21 to win in the final over with MS Dhoni on strike.

Sandeep Sharma was given the responsibility of bowling to Dhoni in the last over. Sharma started with two wides before bowling a dot to Dhoni. The veteran then hit Sharma for two back to back sixes to bring the equation down to seven in three balls. The crowd was going crazy watching MS Dhoni turn back the clock and the match had turned on his head.

Sharma, however, kept his nerves and allowed only a single each on the next three balls as Chennai Super Kings lost the game by three runs. MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 32 on 17 balls and got huge praise from the cricket fraternity.

Meanwhile, England women's cricketer Tammy Beaumont also posted a heartfelt message for MS Dhoni after CSK skipper's final over blitz. Beaumont wrote, "Not quite the W but He's still got it hasn't he!?!"