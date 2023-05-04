IPL 2023: Tom Moody Cites MS Dhoni Example To Shut Rohit Sharma Trolls

Rohit Sharma has not been able to spark any charm with his batting in IPL 2023 so far. Still, Tom Moody backed him for his leadership skills and the productivity he brings to Mumbai Indians.

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians chased down a massive 214 target against Punjab Kings in Mohali on Wednesday. The incredible run chase was powered by Ishan Kishan's 75 (41) and Suryakumar Yadav's 66(31). While most of Mumbai Indians batters have found form, MI skipper Rohit Sharma is still struggling to make any significant contribution with the bat. Things haven't gone well for Rohit this IPL as he has scored a mere 184 runs in 9 innings at a strike rate of 129 and an average of 20.44 which does not suit the player of his class.

Former Australia cricketer Tom Moody however feels that Rohit is much more than just a batter for MI. Citing the example of CSK captain MS Dhoni, Moody said that Rohit's leadership skills are equally important for the Mumbai Indians.

"The next one is Rohit Sharma. When you have batting depth of quality, that MI have, you can be patient with someone like Rohit Sharma because of the value that he brings to the table as captain. You look at the value that MS Dhoni has had for CSK. He has only had a couple of impacts with the bat and that's purely because he is sitting back in the batting order.

"There is more to Rohit Sharma than the batsman. It's the leader, it's the calm and successful mind. He is a multiple championship-winning captain," the former Australia star added to his opinion.