IPL 2023: David Warner In Hot Soup After Bizzare Knock Against Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2023: Tom Moody Slammed David Warner for scoring 55 ball 67 against Rajasthan Royals in a chase of 200.

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals have not enjoyed a great start to the IPL 2023, suffering three defeats in three games. The Capitals' batting has fallen face down with the top order being miserably out of form. David Warner has scored two fifties in three games but his intent has been very poor. Chasing 200, Warner scored a 55-ball 65 as DC succumbed to a 57-run defeat. Earlier, they lost to LSG by 50 runs, with Warner scoring 56 runs in 48 balls.

David Warner's bizarre tactics have left former Australia cricketer Tom Moody baffled.

"It seemed that, certainly through David Warner's innings, there were very few punches thrown by him," Moody told ESPN.

"A lot of the big shots he was trying to play he was playing down into the ground where, historically, when he's taking on the game, he'd be taking on and hitting the ball over mid-wicket for six.

"It was interesting for him to bat 55 balls, which is nearly half the innings, for just 65 runs. You're not winning too many games chasing 200.

"That's something that he'll have to consider and Ricky Ponting will have to consider, what's going on at the top of the order."

Apart from Warner, the likes of Prithvi Shaw, and Rilee Rossouw have been below par as well.

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal Tormer Delhi Capitals Meanwhile, Delhi did well to restrict Rajasthan Royals to 199-4 after Yashasvi Jaiswal (60 off 31) and Jos Buttler (79 off 51) gave RR a blistering start. The team was set to post a daunting score but Delhi pulled things back to restrict RR to under 200.