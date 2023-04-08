Advertisement

IPL 2023: Tushar Deshpande's Ripping Delivery Cleans Up Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma

IPL 2023: Tushar Deshpande's Ripping Delivery Cleans Up Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma

A ripping delivery from CSK's Tushar Deshpande stole the show and became one of the highlights of the match as it cleaned up the 'Hitman'

Updated: April 8, 2023 8:40 PM IST

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians is hosting MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match is being played in the second half of the double-header Sunday. MI want to record their first win of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League but didn't get the start as it lost their skipper in the fourth over itself.

A ripping delivery from CSK's Tushar Deshpande stole the show and became one of the highlights of the match as it cleaned up the 'Hitman'. Rohit was looking in good touch but failed to do much and returned back to the pavilion after scoring just 21 runs off 13 balls.

Rohit Sharma did become the first batter to score 5000 runs for Mumbai Indians but left the team in middle in a crucial clash. He is even facing massive trolling on social media following his dismissal. On the other hand, young Tushar Deshpande stepped up to the occasion and delivered for his team.

MI vs CSK Playing 11

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, 1Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff.

Substitutes: Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Karthikeya, Nehal Wadhera

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, M.S Dhoni (c/wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande.

Substitutes: Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ambati Rayudu, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Subhranshu Senapati

