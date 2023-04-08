Mumbai: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians is hosting MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match is being played in the second half of the double-header Sunday. MI want to record their first win of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League but didn't get the start as it lost their skipper in the fourth over itself.

A ripping delivery from CSK's Tushar Deshpande stole the show and became one of the highlights of the match as it cleaned up the 'Hitman'. Rohit was looking in good touch but failed to do much and returned back to the pavilion after scoring just 21 runs off 13 balls.