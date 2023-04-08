IPL 2023: Twitter Erupts As Delhi Capitals Drop Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan From Playing 11
DC made some major changes in the playing 11 as young stars Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan were not part of playing 11 against RR.
Guwahati: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals are taking on David Warner's Delhi Capitals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The match is taking place in the first half of the double-header Saturday. RR will try to get back on the winning track, whereas DC are yet to record a single win in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.
DC made some major changes in the playing 11 as young stars Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan were not part of playing 11 against RR. They are among the substitutes and can come in as an impact player later in the match. DC won the toss and elected to bowl first and either Shaw or Sarfaraz can be seen batting as an impact player during the chase.
Sarfaraz khan dropped after just 2 matches ??
Nikhil (@Attitudist) April 8, 2023
No Prithvi Shaw & Sarfaraz Khan ?#RRvDC
Rajesh Khilare (@Cricrajeshpk) April 8, 2023
Prithvi shaw dropped? ?
A? (@TheModricFactor) April 8, 2023
"Don't know what's gonna happen. Hopefully, we will start well. Marsh has gone home to get married. All the best to him. There is one forced change with Powell coming in for Marsh. There are changes. Lalit comes in as well for Sarfraz. Manish Pandey comes in," said David Warner after the toss.
#PrithviShaw not in the playing XI of an IPL match. And we were gunning for his inclusion in the Indian XI ! . Sure Sourav and Ponting also figured something. Else what's the logic of getting Manish Pandey in. He is also pure batter for an impact player. #DCvsRR
G. S. Vivek (@GSV1980) April 8, 2023
Manish Pandey inn ?
Prithvi shaw out ??
Perfect wicket to bat on ?
41stWhenRohit (@Kiranreddy__K) April 8, 2023
The fans stormed Twitter after DC's Playing 11 came out and they found both Shaw and Sarfaraz dropped. Some of the fans were shocked and the rest called it a result of their underwhelming performance in the first two matches.
RR vs DC Playing 11
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar
