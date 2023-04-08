Guwahati: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals are taking on David Warner's Delhi Capitals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The match is taking place in the first half of the double-header Saturday. RR will try to get back on the winning track, whereas DC are yet to record a single win in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

DC made some major changes in the playing 11 as young stars Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan were not part of playing 11 against RR. They are among the substitutes and can come in as an impact player later in the match. DC won the toss and elected to bowl first and either Shaw or Sarfaraz can be seen batting as an impact player during the chase.