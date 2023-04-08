Advertisement

IPL 2023: Twitter Erupts As Delhi Capitals Drop Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan From Playing 11

IPL 2023: Twitter Erupts As Delhi Capitals Drop Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan From Playing 11

DC made some major changes in the playing 11 as young stars Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan were not part of playing 11 against RR.

Updated: April 8, 2023 3:56 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

Guwahati: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals are taking on David Warner's Delhi Capitals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The match is taking place in the first half of the double-header Saturday. RR will try to get back on the winning track, whereas DC are yet to record a single win in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

DC made some major changes in the playing 11 as young stars Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan were not part of playing 11 against RR. They are among the substitutes and can come in as an impact player later in the match. DC won the toss and elected to bowl first and either Shaw or Sarfaraz can be seen batting as an impact player during the chase.

"Don't know what's gonna happen. Hopefully, we will start well. Marsh has gone home to get married. All the best to him. There is one forced change with Powell coming in for Marsh. There are changes. Lalit comes in as well for Sarfraz. Manish Pandey comes in," said David Warner after the toss.

The fans stormed Twitter after DC's Playing 11 came out and they found both Shaw and Sarfaraz dropped. Some of the fans were shocked and the rest called it a result of their underwhelming performance in the first two matches.

RR vs DC Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Also Read

More News ›
IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal Goes Berzerk, Smashes 5 Boundaries In First Over Vs Khaleel Ahmed - WATCH
IPL 2023: Twitter Erupts As Delhi Capitals Drop Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan From Playing 11
IPL 2023: "It's Like Manchester United Playing Liverpool"- Moeen Ali On Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Clash
IPL 2023: Making Careful Assessment Of Wicket Was Reason For My Success Against SRH, Says Amit Mishra
IPL 2023: Jofra Archer Reportedly Injured, Arjun Tendulkar To Make His IPL 2023 Debut
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score and Updates: RR vs DC 11 match Live cricket score at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Live Score-Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket S...

IPL 2023: "It's Like Manchester United Playing Liverpool"- Moeen Ali On Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Clash

IPL 2023: "It's Like Manchester United Playing Liverpool"- M...

IPL 2023: Twitter Erupts As Delhi Capitals Drop Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan From Playing 11

IPL 2023: Twitter Erupts As Delhi Capitals Drop Prithvi Shaw...

IPL 2023: Making Careful Assessment Of Wicket Was Reason For My Success Against SRH, Says Amit Mishra

IPL 2023: Making Careful Assessment Of Wicket Was Reason For...

IPL 2023: Jofra Archer Reportedly Injured, Arjun Tendulkar To Make His IPL 2023 Debut

IPL 2023: Jofra Archer Reportedly Injured, Arjun Tendulkar T...

Advertisement