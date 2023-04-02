IPL 2023: Twitter Erupts As Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav Fail To Perform Against
Mumbai Indians didn't get off the start they were expecting as Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challenger Bangalore took charge at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.
New Delhi: Mumbai Indians didn't get off the start they were expecting as Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challenger Bangalore took charge at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. MI's top order had no answer to RCB's sharp bowling attack led by Mohammed Siraj.
Ishan Kishan got out after scoring just 10 runs, Rohit after 1, Cameron Green 5 and Suryakumar Yadav could only score 15. Siraj, Toley, Deep, and Bracewell grabbed a wicket each.
Rohit sharma and pull shots are worst story in recent times?#RCBvMIpic.twitter.com/hcTj8dF1xv
Mayur (@133_AT_Hobart) April 2, 2023
RECORD ALERT :
Most Ducks in IPL
- Rohit Sharma ?
Most Single Digit score in IPL
- Rohit Sharma ? pic.twitter.com/Q5fXa2KMYg
CSK Fans Army (@CSKFansArmy) April 2, 2023
Rohit Sharma's blistering 1(10) vs RCB pic.twitter.com/ArPrKJnouT
H (@WiratWohli) April 2, 2023
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in their first match of IPL 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Sunday. The decision turned out fine as the RCB bowlers didn't disappoint.
Rohit sharma practicing for WTC final ?
Most overrated test t20 opener pic.twitter.com/gYpk8Yrv6R
Vishal. (@SportyVishaI) April 2, 2023
ROHIT SHARMA NEVER PLAYED AND WILL NEVER PLAY AGAINST RCB. mark it. #RCBvMI
D (@diyasoni_) April 2, 2023
However, the Mumbai Indians fans weren't impressed with the performance of their players and stormed social media with their opinions. Rohit Sharma started trending after a few minutes on Twitter.
RCB vs MI Playing XIs:
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer and Arshad Khan
Substitutes: Jason Behrendorff, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Sandeep Warrier
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf Du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma and Akash Deep
Substitutes: David Willey, Sonu Yadav, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat
