Mumbai Indians didn't get off the start they were expecting as Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challenger Bangalore took charge at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

Updated: April 2, 2023 8:44 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians didn't get off the start they were expecting as Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challenger Bangalore took charge at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. MI's top order had no answer to RCB's sharp bowling attack led by Mohammed Siraj.

Ishan Kishan got out after scoring just 10 runs, Rohit after 1, Cameron Green 5 and Suryakumar Yadav could only score 15. Siraj, Toley, Deep, and Bracewell grabbed a wicket each.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in their first match of IPL 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Sunday. The decision turned out fine as the RCB bowlers didn't disappoint.

However, the Mumbai Indians fans weren't impressed with the performance of their players and stormed social media with their opinions. Rohit Sharma started trending after a few minutes on Twitter.

RCB vs MI Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer and Arshad Khan

Substitutes: Jason Behrendorff, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Sandeep Warrier

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf Du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma and Akash Deep

Substitutes: David Willey, Sonu Yadav, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat

