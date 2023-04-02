New Delhi: Mumbai Indians didn't get off the start they were expecting as Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challenger Bangalore took charge at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. MI's top order had no answer to RCB's sharp bowling attack led by Mohammed Siraj.

Ishan Kishan got out after scoring just 10 runs, Rohit after 1, Cameron Green 5 and Suryakumar Yadav could only score 15. Siraj, Toley, Deep, and Bracewell grabbed a wicket each.