IPL 2023: Twitter Erupts As Umpire's Decision Changes After MS Dhoni's Review

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians is hosting MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in an attempt to record their first win of the ongoing edition of the IPL 2023

Updated: April 8, 2023 8:35 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians is hosting MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in an attempt to record their first win of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. However, their plans were spoiled by Dhoni and company as MI lost their first five-wicket by the fifth over itself.

MS Dhoni's tactics played a major role in this and Dhoni once again proved why fans call DRS as the 'Dhoni Review System'. During the 8th over, Santner dismissed Suryakumar Yadav by caught behind but the on-field umpire didn't raise his finger and neglected the appeal from both Dhoni and Santner.

The CSK skipper straight away took a review and went to the third umpire. The referral showed a clear spike as the ball was passing by the bat and glove and the decision was changed to out. Suryakumar Yadav had to return back to the pavilion after scoring just 1 run.

Fans were extremely excited about this and stormed Twitter to appreciate the legendary wicket-keeper batter. Dhoni once again proved why people call him the man that changes the game from behind the stumps.

MI vs CSK Playing 11

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, 1Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff.

Substitutes: Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Karthikeya, Nehal Wadhera

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, M.S Dhoni (c/wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande.

Substitutes: Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ambati Rayudu, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Subhranshu Senapati

IPL 2023: Twitter Erupts As Umpire's Decision Changes After MS Dhoni's Review
