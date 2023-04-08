Mumbai: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians is hosting MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in an attempt to record their first win of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. However, their plans were spoiled by Dhoni and company as MI lost their first five-wicket by the fifth over itself.

MS Dhoni's tactics played a major role in this and Dhoni once again proved why fans call DRS as the 'Dhoni Review System'. During the 8th over, Santner dismissed Suryakumar Yadav by caught behind but the on-field umpire didn't raise his finger and neglected the appeal from both Dhoni and Santner.