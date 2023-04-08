IPL 2023: Twitter Erupts As Umpire's Decision Changes After MS Dhoni's Review
Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians is hosting MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in an attempt to record their first win of the ongoing edition of the IPL 2023
Mumbai: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians is hosting MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in an attempt to record their first win of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. However, their plans were spoiled by Dhoni and company as MI lost their first five-wicket by the fifth over itself.
MS Dhoni's tactics played a major role in this and Dhoni once again proved why fans call DRS as the 'Dhoni Review System'. During the 8th over, Santner dismissed Suryakumar Yadav by caught behind but the on-field umpire didn't raise his finger and neglected the appeal from both Dhoni and Santner.
#MSDhoni? ???#DRS ??? #CskvsMI
Take a Bow pic.twitter.com/4A5NhGubzB
Pizza Flix (@Filmy_StorM) April 8, 2023
Surya ka Uday hi hone nhi diya Mahii ne ?.....#CSKvsMI #TATAIPL2023 #MSDhoni? pic.twitter.com/Dp3luUY93g
??????? ? (@TOPSLUGGER017) April 8, 2023
MS Dhoni taking DRS = Mean umpire ki galti hai bina reply dekh kar umpire ko decision wapas le lena chahiye.#AskStar #askstarsports @StarSportsIndia @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/FJNVgIuk6l
Himanshu Kashyap (@iHimanshu_IND) April 8, 2023
DRS ? MS Dhoni
Always dependable. Never goes out of fashion. ?
Aditya Singh Rawat (@Catslayer_999) April 8, 2023
The CSK skipper straight away took a review and went to the third umpire. The referral showed a clear spike as the ball was passing by the bat and glove and the decision was changed to out. Suryakumar Yadav had to return back to the pavilion after scoring just 1 run.
When @msdhoni demands for review of decision, the field umpire should change his decision without referring it to TV umpire. #IPL2023 #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/AFQVMRlkMN
|| ?? || ?? (@_sr1970) April 8, 2023
You Can Save Yourself From Umpire But You Can't Save Yourself From DHONI REVIEW SYSTEM .#MIvsCSK #MSDhoni? pic.twitter.com/dVtiegjm6w
Swatiiiii? (@sunn_yaar_swati) April 8, 2023
Best wicket keeper ever CRICKET has produced !!!#MSDhoni?
Kabira XP (@kabiraxp) April 8, 2023
Fans were extremely excited about this and stormed Twitter to appreciate the legendary wicket-keeper batter. Dhoni once again proved why people call him the man that changes the game from behind the stumps.
MI vs CSK Playing 11
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, 1Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff.
Substitutes: Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Karthikeya, Nehal Wadhera
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, M.S Dhoni (c/wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande.
Substitutes: Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ambati Rayudu, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Subhranshu Senapati
COMMENTS