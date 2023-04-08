He smashed 23 runs in a single over of Arshad Khan and totally turned the table on the hosts. MI needed quick breakthroughs in order to win the match but their plan was spoiled by a storm called Ajinkya Rahane. This was also the second-fastest IPL fifty by a CSK batter and the fastest of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane stole the show on his debut match for Chennai Super Kings at the Wankehde Stadium as he smashed a quickfire fifty against Mumbai Indians. He completed his half-century in just 19 balls and brought CSK back in the game after they lost Devon Conway in the first over itself.

#CSKvsMI #rahane what a beautiful inning by #ajinkya rahane ,class is permanent...look how he batted..this is what how cricket is played if u want to be in long term and in all formats....felt like this inning is something #SachinTendulkar kinda inning in the sharjah agnst ausi.

When no IPL team is ready to take you in their squad because they think you're too old to play the sport.

Rahane also answered all the critics that said his time was over and his style wasn't appropriate anymore for the shortest format of the game. Fans are loving his performance and have flooded Twitter with appreciation for the batter.

Dominance Of CSK Bowling

Mumbai Indians' batting woes continued at home as they succumbed to some disciplined bowling led by Chennai Super Kings' spinners Ravindra Jadeja (3-20) and Mitchell Santner (2-28) as they could only manage a modest 157/8 in 20 overs in an IPL 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Saturday.

The fans had turned in huge numbers to watch the home team return to winning ways after suffering an eight-wicket defeat in their opening match to RCB. But it seems they will have to wait for some more matches to see that the score looks difficult to defend unless CSK make a hash of this easy chase.

Jadeja was brilliant in the execution of his plans as he bowled a fine length and line to claim the prized scalps of Ishan Kishan (32), Cameron Green (12), and Tilak Varma (22) and Santner bagged the wickets of the struggling Suryakumar Yadav (1) and Arshad Khan (2).

Tushar Deshpande had given Chennai Super Kings the breakthrough when he sent Mumbai Indians to skipper Rohit Sharma's stumps cartwheeling with a superb inswinger for 21 and then had Tim David, who had hammered him for 18 runs in the 17th over for two sixes and a four, holing out in the outfield for 31.

Hrithik Shokeen (18 not out) and Piyush Chawla (5 not out) added 26 runs off 18 balls towards the end as Mumbai managed to cross the 150-run mark.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 157/8 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 32, Tim David 31; Ravindra Jadeja 3-20, Mitchell Santner 2-28, Tushar Deshpande 2-31) against Chennai Super Kings.

(with inputs from IANS)