Chennai: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is hailed as one of the greatest captains in the history of cricket. He has led Team India to successful campaigns for all three major ICC trophies and has won the Indian Premier League four times with the fan-favorite franchise, Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni has one of the biggest fanbases in the game and his fans legit worship him. Another example of this came out when a video of a Dhoni fan worshipping the CSK skipper went viral on the internet. In the video, you can see the fan worshipping Dhoni on his TV.