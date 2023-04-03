Advertisement

IPL 2023: Video Goes Viral As Fan Worships MS Dhoni Ahead Of Clash Against Lucknow Super Giants

IPL 2023: Video Goes Viral As Fan Worships MS Dhoni Ahead Of Clash Against Lucknow Super Giants

MS Dhoni has one of the biggest fanbases in the game and his fans legit worship him. Another example of this came out when a video of a Dhoni fan worshipping the CSK skipper went viral

Updated: April 3, 2023 7:16 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

Chennai: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is hailed as one of the greatest captains in the history of cricket. He has led Team India to successful campaigns for all three major ICC trophies and has won the Indian Premier League four times with the fan-favorite franchise, Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni has one of the biggest fanbases in the game and his fans legit worship him. Another example of this came out when a video of a Dhoni fan worshipping the CSK skipper went viral on the internet. In the video, you can see the fan worshipping Dhoni on his TV.

Chennai Super King is returning to their fortress at Chepauk for the first time in four years. The atmosphere of Chepauk stadium is always a surreal thing to witness and now it is expected to be grander as CSK is returning there after a hiatus of 4 years.

MS Dhoni and the company will take on Luknow Super Giants in an attempt to secure their first win of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. CSK lost their opening match of IPL 2023 against the defending champions, Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets and will look to secure a win at their home ground.

CSK vs LSG Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Nishant Sindhu, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra



