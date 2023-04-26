IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis' Form Will Give Relief To RCB: Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh has said that runs from Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis will be crucial for RCB in IPL 2023.

New Delhi: The first half of IPL 2023 has witnessed some high-adrenaline contests between all ten teams. The contest between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders kicks off the reverse fixtures today. RCB lost the first game between the two teams in the IPL 2023 by a big margin of 81 runs when they played at Eden Gardens. The hosts will be aiming to settle the scores at their home ground and pick two crucial points as well.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh reckons the biggest strength of RCB has been the good form of their regular and acting skipper i.e. Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli, and runs coming out of their bats will keep the dressing room relaxed. Both Kohli and Faf are the top two run scorers of the tournament for RCB.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Harbhajan Singh said, "Virat Kohli will have to take the responsibility to keep RCB up. His partnership with Faf will be crucial. Virat and Faf are in good form and this will always give relief to RCB."

Former South Africa cricketer Imran Tahir believes Virat Kohli will have to continue to be the backbone of RCB and he needs to bat long in the upcoming games. "Virat Kohli is a class batsman. It has always been difficult for me to get him out. I want him to score a lot of runs in IPL. His team has high hopes for him and for this reason, Virat should think about staying on the wicket for a little longer," said Imran Tahir

Virat Kohli Brings Back Ruthless RCB Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is back leading RCB. Since Faf du Plessis is carrying an injury and he is only playing as an impact player, Virat Kohli is captaining the side. Under Kohli, RCB is looking a ruthless unit, with back-to-back wins over Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. The win over Rajasthan Royals was even more special as RCB went on to defend a par score. Virat Kohli ahead of the toss against Rajasthan Royals confirmed that he will be leading RCB for a few more games.