IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Get Into Heated Altercation After LSG Vs RCB Clash

RCB's star batter Virat Kohli and LSG's Gautam Gambhir got into a heated argument following Royal Challengers Bangal0re's 18 runs victory over Lucknow Super Giants.

New Delhi: RCB's star batter Virat Kohli and LSG's Gautam Gambhir got into a heated argument following Royal Challengers Bangal0re's 18 runs victory over Lucknow Super Giants. Both LSG and RCB members had to intervene and separate the two icons before things took an ugly turn.

In the video, you can see everyone including KL Rahul, Amit Mishra, and Faf du Plessis separating the two Delhi-born cricketers. Earlier, in the match, Virat Kohli did the finger on lips taunt after taking the catch of Krunal Pandya. Everyone thought this was in response to Gautam Gambhir's silent taunt toward Bangalore crowd after their previous contest at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

KL Rahul later went to talk with Virat Kohli in an attempt to calm him down. Even LSG opener, Kyle Mayers was seen talking to Kohli before Gambhir came and took him away.

