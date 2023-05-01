IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Get Into Heated Altercation After LSG Vs RCB Clash

New Delhi: RCB's star batter Virat Kohli and LSG's Gautam Gambhir got into a heated argument following Royal Challengers Bangal0re's 18 runs victory over Lucknow Super Giants. Both LSG and RCB members had to intervene and separate the two icons before things took an ugly turn. Heated words by Kohli & Gambhir. pic.twitter.com/UPslYsg5Hj Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 1, 2023

A heated convo between Kohli and Gambhir. pic.twitter.com/Tzvkyw584T Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 1, 2023

#Naveen #ViratKohli? Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir BIGGEST RIVALRY IN CRICKET FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT pic.twitter.com/CpgMT64YNr Hemant (@Sportscasmm) May 1, 2023

In the video, you can see everyone including KL Rahul, Amit Mishra, and Faf du Plessis separating the two Delhi-born cricketers. Earlier, in the match, Virat Kohli did the finger on lips taunt after taking the catch of Krunal Pandya. Everyone thought this was in response to Gautam Gambhir's silent taunt toward Bangalore crowd after their previous contest at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. KL Rahul trying to calm Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/DY68IGb1uV Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 1, 2023

Kyle Mayers was talking to Virat Kohli - Gautam Gambhir came and took Mayers away. pic.twitter.com/g3ijMkXgzI Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 1, 2023