Bangalore: Lucknow Super Giants pulled off a miraculous win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. Left reeling at 23-3 in the 4th over, RCB would have hoped for an easy win, however, a destructive 62 off 19 balls by Nicholas Pooran turned the game on its head as LSG won the game by 1 wicket.

The game saw many nail-biting moments which gave fans a thrilling experience. With one needed off the last delivery, Harshal Patel tried to Mankad Ravi Bishnoi but somehow failed to dislodge a bail. Avesh Khan then ran a bye on the final ball to take Lucknow over the line. Apart from Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis also played a crucial knock and scored 65 off 30 balls to put LSG's inning back on track. Other batters like KL Rahul (18 off 29) and Ayush Badoni (30 off 24) too contributed to the win in their own way by rotating the strike.

Overall, it was a sweet win for the LSG. Naturally, the emotions were high in the LSG camp after the win. As soon as Avesh ran for a bye, the celebrations erupted in the Lucknow Super Giants' camp with Gautam Gambhir, Vijay Dahiya going crazy. Gambhir was animated and had intense eye contact with Virat Kohli before asking the crowd at Chinnaswami stadium to keep quiet.

Gautam Gambhir Shares A Hug With Virat Kohli

This is not the first time Gambhir has lost his cool. The former cricketer has often been trolled for his his celebrations and animated reactions. However, post the match, Gambhir had a joyful meeting with Virat Kohli and the players were seen hugging each other in adorable pictures.