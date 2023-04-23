Apart from the high octane a moment between the match that has taken over social media is when Virat Kohli gave a flying kiss to his wife Anushka Sharma who was watching the match from the stand. Fans are sharing their picture all over the internet.

Virat Kohli Addresses Win Over RR

"To be honest, we had this discussion during toss. The pitch looked dry and I mentioned to the guys that they will have 10 overs under lights which is very difficult out here. The advantage was the ball got scuffed up. However, with the impact player rule and the extra batter, games are always on. That's why so many close games," said Kohli in the post-match conference.

"he counter-attack from Maxi and Faf was even better than the Chennai game, it was a better surface that day. Maxi took the game away in just four overs. We thought 160 might be enough but the way they batted helped us to 190. (On Siraj) Phenomenal, he's got him (Buttler) out in the past and he's bowling as well as I've ever seen. Running in with the new ball he shows that intent and the confidence, he has the Purple Cap and for good reason. He's leading the attack and hopefully Josh comes in next game. (On Harshal Patel) He always bowls the tough overs, not easy at Chinnaswamy. He's closed out games against DC and today as well. So massive credit to the way he has performed. We trust him to deliver at the death. Whenever Hazlewood comes in, we might look like a different attack," he added.