IPL 2023: Virat Kohli In Line For One Match BAN After RCB Fined Twice For Slow Over Rate

Virat Kohli can be banned for one match if RCB is fined for slow over rate again. The team has been fined twice and one more instance will lead to a ban for Kohli, who is the stand-in skipper in Faf du Plessis' absence.

New Delhi: RCB stand-in skipper Virat Kohli is in line to face a one-match ban. The RCB team has been fined twice for slow over rate and if they fail to finish their overs in time one more time, Virat Kohli can be banned for a match. As per rules, if a team fails to finish their overs in time on three occasions, the captain can be banned for one match. The teams are given 90 minutes to finish their 20 overs.

On the first instance of slow over rate, the captain is fined 12 lakhs. The fine is doubled when the team fails to finish the overs in time for the second time. If the team repeats the mistake for the third time, the captain gets a one-match ban along with a 30 Lakh fine.

Virat Kohli Leading RCB In Faf Du Plessis' Absence Meanwhile, RCB captain Faf du Plessis is currently playing as Impact Sub owing to an injury. In Faf's absence, Virat Kohli is leading RCB. Kohli has been brilliant as captain, leading RCB to wins against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Ahead of the game against Rajasthan Royals, Virat Kohli confirmed that he will be leading RCB for a few more games. Virat Kohli left RCB's leadership post IPL 2021.