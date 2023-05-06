New Delhi: David Warner-led Delhi Capitals defeated Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets in the IPL 2023 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, on Saturday. After the huge clash Virat Kohli and former BCCI Chairman Sourav Ganguly were seen shaking hands and greeting each other. This was a huge moment as the last time these teams collided these two passed by each other without shaking hands and creating massive controversy.

Phil Salt's Heroics Helps DC Beat RCB

RCB batting first put 181 runs on board at the loss of four wickets with the help of splendid half-centuries from Virat Kohli (55 off 46) and Mahipal Lomror (54 off 29). Along with them RCB skipper Faf du Plessis played a beautiful knock of 45 runs off 32 balls.

However, this was not enough as Phil Salt's blazing knock of 87 runs off 45 balls completely outshined RCB and helped keep his team's hopes for playoffs alive.

David Warner Addresses Win Over RCB

"Amazing. I thought it was a par score, the ball was skidding. But the way we came out led by Phil Salt paved the way. Our intention was to take on Siraj, he's been bowling well and taking wickets early. His wickets have been bowled or LBW so we wanted to drag his length back," said Warner in the post-match conference.

"Credit to the way the bowlers bowled, Anrich is not there but Ishant is leading the pack with Khaleel. And Kuldeep and Axar as well have been brilliant. It is all about momentum, we are finding the right balance at the right time. Now we go to Chennai and try to get a performance there, I know it will be tough,' he added.