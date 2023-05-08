IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Shares Single Frame With Sachin Tendulkar Ahead Of MI Vs RCB Clash - Watch Viral Picture

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar shared a single frame during the practice sessions ahead of the mega clash between MI and RCB at the Wankhede Stadium

New Delhi: RCB's star player Virat Kohli and the God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar shared a single frame during the practice sessions ahead of the mega clash between Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians and Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Tuesday.

The picture is going viral on the internet now as fans are loving this reunion of two cricketing GOATs. Mumbai Indians shared the picture from its official Instagram account and captioned it "SRT 10 (handshake emoji) VK 18"

Both Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are two of the biggest names and stars in the game of cricket. They sit at the pinnacle of the sport. Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer in the history of the game. Virat is the closest person who can break that record.

MI vs RCB Squad Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Sandeep Warrier, Jason Behrendorff