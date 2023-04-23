Bangalore: With Faf du Plessis injured, Virat Kohli is back at leading RCB. Kohli led Bangalore against Punjab Kings and he came out for the toss for the game against Rajasthan Royals as well. At the toss, Kohli said that he might lead the team for a few more games as Faf is not fit to field and he will only play as an impact player.

"It was pretty easy to choose, we'd have batted first. This wicket looks dry and it will get drier and might break up first. I didn't say that to Sanju, but I'm very happy to bat first. We both get to do what we wanted. They informed me last time saying I might have to captain a couple of games, nothing I'm not used to doing. So I'm happy to step in, ready to continue from whatever Faf has been doing. The team has responded well, we are playing with a lot of energy and that showed in the last game. One change for us, Wayne Parnell is out and he will be replaced by David Willey. Faf continues to play as an impact sub," said Kohli at the toss.