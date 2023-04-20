Advertisement

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli To Lead RCB Against Punjab Kings As Faf Du Plessis Nursing An Injury

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli To Lead RCB Against Punjab Kings As Faf Du Plessis Nursing An Injury

Royal Challengers Bangalore is facing Punjab Kings for the 27th match of ongoing Indian Premier League where regular skipper Faf du Plessis is playing as an impact player and Virat Kohli is leading the franchise.

Updated: April 20, 2023 3:23 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

Mohali: Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is leading his IPL franchise again against Punjab Kings at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali. The regular skipper Faf du Plessis is injured and nursing an injury he picked up in the last match, confirmed franchise before the toss.

While coming for a toss former India captain revealed the reason why Faf du Plessis is not leading against Punjab Kings saying that he will be playing as an impact player switching with Vyshak.

"Faf potentially can't be fielding today, so he'll be playing as a impact player, switching with Vyshak. We got to do what we wanted, we would have batted first, the pitch could get slow, some scruff marks will help the bowlers going deep into the game. Taking one game at a time, focussing on our own game, make the most of crunch situations, we haven't done that so far in the tournament. No other changes for us" said Kohli during toss.

RCB vs PBKS Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Also Read

More News ›
IPL 2023: Virat Kohli To Lead RCB Against Punjab Kings As Faf Du Plessis Nursing An Injury
KL Rahul Fined 12 Lakh For Maintaining Slow Over Rate Against Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2023, RR vs LSG: Lucknow Wins By 10 runs, Hand Rajasthan Reality Check In Low-Scoring Encounter
Ravi Shastri Blasts Riyan Parag After Another Shambolic Show For Rajasthan Royals
Matheesha Pathirana: How MS Dhoni Found Lasith Malinga 2.0 For CSK
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Bahrain vs Singapore Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRN vs SIN Live Cricket Score, 5 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Live Score-Bahrain vs Singapore Live Cricket Score and Updat...

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli To Lead RCB Against Punjab Kings As Faf Du Plessis Nursing An Injury

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli To Lead RCB Against Punjab Kings As Fa...

Live Score-PBKS vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates: PBKS vs RCB 27 match Live cricket score at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Live Score-PBKS vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket ...

BCP vs NFCC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 56: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Cyprus T10, At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus, 5:00 PM IST

BCP vs NFCC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 56: Capt...

Live Score-Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia Live Cricket Score and Updates: MAS vs SDA Live Cricket Score, 6 match Live cricket score at Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

Live Score-Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia Live Cricket Score and U...

Advertisement