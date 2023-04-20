IPL 2023: Virat Kohli To Lead RCB Against Punjab Kings As Faf Du Plessis Nursing An Injury
Royal Challengers Bangalore is facing Punjab Kings for the 27th match of ongoing Indian Premier League where regular skipper Faf du Plessis is playing as an impact player and Virat Kohli is leading the franchise.
While coming for a toss former India captain revealed the reason why Faf du Plessis is not leading against Punjab Kings saying that he will be playing as an impact player switching with Vyshak.
"Faf potentially can't be fielding today, so he'll be playing as a impact player, switching with Vyshak. We got to do what we wanted, we would have batted first, the pitch could get slow, some scruff marks will help the bowlers going deep into the game. Taking one game at a time, focussing on our own game, make the most of crunch situations, we haven't done that so far in the tournament. No other changes for us" said Kohli during toss.
RCB vs PBKS Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj
Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
