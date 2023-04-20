IPL 2023: Virat Kohli To Lead RCB Against Punjab Kings As Faf Du Plessis Nursing An Injury

Mohali: Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is leading his IPL franchise again against Punjab Kings at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali. The regular skipper Faf du Plessis is injured and nursing an injury he picked up in the last match, confirmed franchise before the toss.

While coming for a toss former India captain revealed the reason why Faf du Plessis is not leading against Punjab Kings saying that he will be playing as an impact player switching with Vyshak.

"Faf potentially can't be fielding today, so he'll be playing as a impact player, switching with Vyshak. We got to do what we wanted, we would have batted first, the pitch could get slow, some scruff marks will help the bowlers going deep into the game. Taking one game at a time, focussing on our own game, make the most of crunch situations, we haven't done that so far in the tournament. No other changes for us" said Kohli during toss.