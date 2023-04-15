New Delhi: Punjabi and Bhojpuri commentary on Jio Cinema are getting a lot of love from the fans. They find it humourous and interesting. It also helps in attracting the audience from different backgrounds. Even the star batter Virat Kohli loved Punjabi and Bhojpuri commentary. He found it hilarious and his reaction to them is now going viral all over the internet.

The modern-day great saw the clipping of Punjabi and Bhojpuri commentary. He found them interesting but couldn't hold back his laughter. Fans are now loving his reaction to commentary and are sharing the clips all over the internet.

Kohli played a great knock and was also awarded Player of the Match for his splendid innings. This was his third half-century in four matches. He is also one of the top scorers in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

RCB vs DC

Manish Pandey's fighting fifty (50 off 38) went in vain as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs in the 20th match of the IPL 2023 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Saturday.

It was the fifth consecutive loss for the David Warner-led Delhi Capitals and they are yet to open their account in the ongoing season, lying at the bottom of the table.

The Delhi Capitals bowlers made a remarkable comeback to restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 174/6 in 20 overs despite Virat Kohli's impressive fifty (50 off 34). Apart from Kohli, none of the RCB batters could score big as the team kept losing wickets at crucial junctures against a disciplined Delhi bowling attack.

Chasing a challenging total, Delhi Capitals (DC) got off to a dreadful start. The team lost Prithvi Shaw (0) and Mitchell Marsh for 0 before Mohammed Siraj dismissed Yash Dhull for 1.

David Warner got off to a start but could only manage 19 before being removed by Vijaykumar Vyshak. Abishek Porel also returned cheaply for 5 as Delhi lost half their side for 53 runs.

Manish Pandey played a brilliant knock and along with Axar (21 off 14) kept alive Delhi's hopes in the run chase. However, once Axar and Pandey got out in quick succession in the 13th and 14th over respectively, it was an uphill task for Delhi Capitals.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 174/6 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 50, Mahipal Lomror 26; Mitchell Marsh 2-18) beat Delhi Capitals (Manish Pandey 50, Anrich Nortje 23; Vijaykumar Vyshak 3-20; Mohammed Siraj 2-23) by 23 runs.

(with IANS inputs)