IPL 2023: Virat Kohli's Old Tweet About Shardul Goes Viral After Thakur's Carnage At Eden Gardens In KKR vs RCB Match
New Delhi: At 89-5, RCB would have been hoping to restrict KKR to a score of under 150, which would have been a cakewalk on the belter Eden Gardens. However, things didn't go RCB's way as planned as an unexpected hero, Shardul Thakur came to the rescue for KKR and blasted a blistering 68 off 29 balls to leave RCB stunned. Thakur's assault meant that Kolkata Knight Riders set a target of 205 runs for RCB.
With Kohli and Faf in great form, RCB still had a chance to achieve the target but four wickets by Varun Chakravarthy and a 3-fer by young Suyash Sharma saw RCB being hammered by 81 runs after being bowled out for a mere 123. Shardul Thakur also chipped in with a wicket in two overs, giving just 15 runs. It was a game to remember for the all-rounder who has been getting all the praise for his heroic show.
Virat Kohli's Old Tweet About Shardul Thakur Goes Viral
Meanwhile, post Shardul Thakur's carnage in Kolkata, an old Tweet of Virat Kohli about Shardul Thakur is going viral on social media.
"Tula maanla re Thakur," wrote Kohli in a Tweet that was done in 2019.
Nothing much. Just an old VK tweet.
?#KKRvsRCB #IPL23 pic.twitter.com/t4C4Wo4vdw
Umaima Saeed (@UmaimaSaeed) April 6, 2023
IPL 2023: Shardul Thakur Surprised Himself With Epic Knock Against RCB
Speaking about his magnificent knock, Shardul said that he is surprised by the knock he played.
"Even, I don't know where it came from! Looking at the scorecard, everyone would have said we were struggling. But your subconscious mind takes over. You also have to have skills to do that at the higher level, but we also work hard in the nets," he said in the post-match presentation ceremony.
Faf Du Plessis Showers Praise On Shardul Thakur
"We had set it up nicely with the ball, probably at 100/5 around 13 overs, we kind of gave away 20-25 runs extra on that wicket. Shardul played incredibly well, he took the game away from us and KKR's leg-spinners bowled brilliantly," Faf du Plessis said in the post-match presentation ceremony.
