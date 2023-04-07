New Delhi: At 89-5, RCB would have been hoping to restrict KKR to a score of under 150, which would have been a cakewalk on the belter Eden Gardens. However, things didn't go RCB's way as planned as an unexpected hero, Shardul Thakur came to the rescue for KKR and blasted a blistering 68 off 29 balls to leave RCB stunned. Thakur's assault meant that Kolkata Knight Riders set a target of 205 runs for RCB.

With Kohli and Faf in great form, RCB still had a chance to achieve the target but four wickets by Varun Chakravarthy and a 3-fer by young Suyash Sharma saw RCB being hammered by 81 runs after being bowled out for a mere 123. Shardul Thakur also chipped in with a wicket in two overs, giving just 15 runs. It was a game to remember for the all-rounder who has been getting all the praise for his heroic show.

Virat Kohli's Old Tweet About Shardul Thakur Goes Viral

Meanwhile, post Shardul Thakur's carnage in Kolkata, an old Tweet of Virat Kohli about Shardul Thakur is going viral on social media.

"Tula maanla re Thakur," wrote Kohli in a Tweet that was done in 2019.