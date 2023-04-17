IPL 2023: Virat Kohli's Staggering Record CSK Is Not A Good Sign For MS Dhoni Ahead Of RCB vs CSK Clash

Virat Kohli has hit nine half-centuries against CSK, most by any batter in the history of IPL.

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Chennai Super Kings in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League at the M Chinnaswami Stadium. Both CSK and RCB have blown hot and cold in the tournament, winning two and losing two games. CSK picked up wins over Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants while losing to Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans.

RCB, on the other hand, picked up wins over Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, while going down to Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.

CSK enjoys a great record against RCB, winning 20 of the 31 games. However, the hosts will be looking to pull one back in the coming game. Virat Kohli has been in great form for RCB and has already hit three half-centuries in four matches. Kohli also enjoys a great record against CSK and will be hoping for another good show against the four-times champions. Here are the three records Kohli holds against CSK.

Virat Kohli Is Second Highest Run Scorer Against CSK Kohli is the second-highest run-scorer against CSK. Virat has scored 979 runs in 29 innings against CSK. He is second to Shikhar Dhawan who has 1029 runs against CSK.

Most Runs As Captain Against CSK Virat Kohli left RCB's captaincy after the IPL 2021. The batter dominated CSK during his reins as a skipper. Kohli scored 567 runs against CSK as a skipper which is most by any captain in the history of IPL.