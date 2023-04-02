Bangalore: Scintillating half-centuries from Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore's comprehensive eight-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2023 match, marking a happy homecoming at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Sunday.

As RCB took the field in Chinnaswamy Stadium after 1247 days, chants of the franchise engulfed the whole arena. To their credit, RCB didn't disappoint at all, as bowlers got wickets in power-play and middle overs to keep Mumbai to 171/7, though young Tilak Varma shined with an outstanding 84 not out off just 46 balls.

In reply, du Plessis and Kohli put out an exhibition of majestic strokeplay and rattled Mumbai's bowling attack to enthrall home fans. While du Plessis made 73 off 43 balls, including five fours and six sixes, Kohli was in sublime touch to be 82 not out off 49 balls, laced with six fours and five sixes to chase 172 in 16.2 overs to get their IPL 2023 campaign off to a winning start.

Virat Kohli Replicates MS Dhoni's World Cup-Winning Six

Today was also the 12th anniversary of India's World Cup victory in 2011. The fans were already living in nostalgia and the moment went surreal when Virat Kohli's match-winning shot replicated the iconic World Cup-winning six of MS Dhoni.