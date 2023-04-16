IPL 2023: Virender Sehwag Blasts Ricky Ponting For Delhi Capitals Shambolic Show

Delhi Capitals are currently at the bottom of the points table with five losses in five matches and are the only team in this year's IPL yet to win a game.

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals' losing streak continued as the team lost its fifth match in a row in IPL 2023. David Warner-led side suffered a crushing defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs. Despite restricting RCB to just 174 runs on a high-scoring venue of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the Capitals' batting order completely collapsed in front of the splendid RCB bowling.

The cricket fanatics have now started pointing fingers at DC players and the team management. Amid the ongoing row, Indian cricket legend Virender Sehwag feels that the Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting should be held responsible for his team's disastrous performance.

"I think I said before that Punjab have passed on the axe to Delhi, so now the axe has reached Delhi. When a team wins, the coaches are credited, so when the team losses, they should be held responsible. Even we said so many times that Ponting has done a brilliant job, took them to the finals, they now reach the playoffs almost every year now. He took all those credits, now he has to take this credit as well," Sehwag said during a discussion on Cricbuzz.

However, he also mentioned that the coach's role is less in IPL than in the national teams, adding that the coach's responsibility is the man-management and the proper morale boost of the players.

"This is not the Indian team where they take credit for the wins and for the losses someone else is blamed. There is zero role of a coach in an IPL team. The big responsibility is man-management and to give the players that confidence, but in the end, a coach looks good only when the team performs well which Delhi haven't done it at all. I feel Delhi has reached that point where they are confused what should they do to change their fortune," he further added to his comments.