IPL 2023: Virender Sehwag Issues 'MS Dhoni Ban' Warning To CSK Bowlers For Poor Show In RCB vs CSK Game

CSK pacers have been indisciplined with the ball, conceding far too many extras.

Bangalore: Chennai Super Kings will be mighty pleased with how things have gone for them in IPL 2023. The team has won three of the five games and comfortably sits at third position in the IPL 2023 points table. CSK's success is a result of a top show from the batters, however, the people in charge of the ball have let the team down, especially the pacers. MS Dhoni has already warned the team to be more disciplined with the ball and not concede extra runs but it seems that the warning has not made much of an impact.

In the game against RCB, which CSK won by a close margin of eight runs, despite posting 227, the bowlers gave away as many as 11 extras, which included six wides. While the number of wides and no-balls has come down, it is still an area of concern. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag feels that if CSK bowlers don't work on their accuracy, CSK captain MS Dhoni can be banned due to slow over rate.

"Dhoni was not looking happy because he has mentioned it before that he wants the bowlers to reduce the number of no-balls and wides. CSK had bowled two-three years of extra and against RCB, they bowled another extra over. It shouldn't go to a stage where Dhoni gets banned and CSK has to take the field without their captain.

With the kind of knee injury he has, it appears he might play only a handful of matches more anyway. He is constantly pushing himself but if his bowlers are bowling so many wides and no-balls, then Dhoni will have to take rest," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

MS Dhoni's CSK Marred By Injuries To Key Bowlers Notably, CSK are playing with a second-string pace attack as key bowlers like Deepak Chahar, Kyle Jamieson, and Sisanda Magala have suffered injuries. Sehwag further said if the bowlers keep on giving easy runs, it will hurt CSK in the long run.