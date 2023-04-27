New Delhi: In what comes as a massive blow, SRH all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury. Sundar's injury is a massive blow to SRH, who are already down and out after a poor start to the tournament. SRH are currently placed 9th on the points table, with just two wins in seven games. Meanwhile, SRH are yet to announce any replacement for Sundar.

IPL 2023: Tournament Favourites SRH On Verge Of Early Exit

Meanwhile, SRH were deemed as one of the favourites for the title. With players like, Aiden Markram, Harry Brook, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the team was a strong contender to win the IPL 2023. However, they have been below par in the tournament so far and are staring at an early exit from the tournament. With two wins in seven matches, they are placed at the bottom of the points table and need to win most of their remaining games to stay alive in the tournament. SRH will next take on Delhi Capitals on April 29.

IPL 2023: Harry Brook, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen Need To Script Turnaround For SRH

The biggest disappointment for SRH has been their overseas firepower who have blown hot and cold, not showing any consistency. Harry Brook scored a century earlier in the tournament but has struggled for runs in the following games. Same can be said about skipper Markram, who has been below par with the bat, barring a few odd cameos. Klaasen has also played a couple of good innings but has been far from his best. If SRH has to make it to the playoffs, the overseas players need to step up. The team will also have to look at their team combination, with Abhishek Sharma and Mayank Agarwal terribly out of touch.