Delhi Coach Ricky Ponting has said that Rishabh Pant will be sitting with him in the dugout in all DC home games. Pant is set to miss the tournament after suffering a major accident last year. Pany is on the road to recovery but he will miss the IPL 2023.

"Rishabh will be sitting beside me in the dugout for all DC home games," said Ponting.

Ponting also said that the team is planning to put Pant's jersey number in the Capitals' jersey or in the cap to make him feel that he is with the team.

"I have asked if we can put Rishabh's Jersey number somewhere in Jersey or the cap so that we can make him feel that he is with us all the time," he added.

In the absence of Rishabh Pant, David Warner has been made the Delhi Capitals captain, with Axar Patel as his deputy. Pant has led the team well and took them to the final in 2020, where they lost to Mumbai Indians. David Warner has tremendous experience of leading IPL.