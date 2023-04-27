IPL 2023: Why Is Trent Boult Not Playing RR vs CSK Match In Jaipur?

Jaipur: Chennai Super Kings are up against Rajasthan Royals in a reverse fixture of the IPL 2023. Chennai Super Kings suffered a close loss to the Sanju Samson-led side when the two teams last met in Chennai so the Men in Yellow will be seeking redemption.

Both CSK and RR have enjoyed a decent run so far and the winner will make a strong case for a place in the playoffs. RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat. Rajasthan Royals made one change to the playing 11, with Adam Zampa replacing Trent Boult. The pacer's loss is a massive blow to Rajasthan Royals as Boult has been exceptional with the new ball.

IPL 2023: Why is Trent Boult not playing RR vs CSK match? Sanju Samson at the toss confirmed that Trent Boult is missing out on the match due to a niggle. "We would like to bat first. We like to stick to our strength, which is to defend. It feels really great to play RR's 200th game, feels great to be playing for 10 years. Would love to see some pink here today, but it's yellow and we know that the reason is (smiles). Boult misses out due to a niggle, Zampa is playing in his place," said Sanju Samson at the toss.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings decided to go in with an unchanged squad. "This pitch has decent pace but the average bounce is slightly less. We are trying to build characters in our team (bowlers) and make them believe in themselves. Same side for us," said MS Dhoni.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal