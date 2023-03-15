IPL 2023: Will Chennai Become Super Kings Again?

New Delhi: The 2023 IPL is just a couple of weeks away and this year the glitzy event will very special for both the players and the fans. For the first time since 2019, the cash-rich league will return to its original home and away format. It will provide an opportunity to players in front of jam-packed crowd whereas for the fans it will be an opportunity to watch their favourite players in action from close quarters.

One of the team that enjoys huge fan following around the country is MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and after having a forgetful season last year the Men in Yellow will be eager to make a superb comeback this year in front of Chennai supporters. The biggest strength of CSK over all these years has been their fans and so when this time the team will play in front of them, one can expect them to roar back and vie for the top prize once again.

In what is expected to be his last IPL tournament, Dhoni would like to sign off by winning his fifth IPL title as CSK skipper which will draw him level with Rohit Sharma. Rohit has won five IPL titles as Mumbai Indians captain.

After finishing at second last position in IPL 2022, CSK has made some noticeable changes in its squad and have splashed out 16.25 crore to acquire Ben Stokes services. The English Test captain will be a big addition to CSK set-up and is seen as a future captaincy option as well once Dhoni departs.

But will he be able to recreate the same magic as he has done with England Test team? Well it remains to be seen and only time will tell.

In IPL 2023, CSK will miss DJ Bravo as a player. Bravo, who is the highest wicket taker in IPL history announced his retirement from IPL last year after not being retained by CSK. He however will be in the dugout as a mentor.

This year CSK will be bolstered by the return of Ravindra Jadeja and Deepak Chahar. Jadeja has been in red-hot form and will be a key player for CSK, whereas Chahar will also be a vital cog in Chepauk track.

As far as the overseas players are concerned. Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Stokes and Maheesh Theekshana are likely to be four players in XI for majority of the matches.

Among Indians, the onus will be on Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Mukesh Choudhary along with Dhoni, Jadeja and Chahar.

CSK has won IPL title four times, reached finals on 9 occasions and 11 times featured in playoffs out of the total 13 seasons they competed in. It was strange to see them struggling at the bottom half of points table last year but one can expect a strong comeback from them this season.