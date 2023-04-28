Yuvraj replied to the post immediately with a humorous response. "Except for your hairstyle, sir," Yuvraj wrote in the comments replying to Jadeja's tweet. Fans were quick at spotting the reply too and it went viral on the internet soon after.

New Delhi: On Thursday, a hilarious exchange between Chennai Super Kings' star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh went viral on social media. Jadeja posted pictures of his practice session on Twitter ahead of CSK's match against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. He captioned the pictures saying "Not taking anything granted!"

RR Dethrone CSK

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's attacking fifty (77 off 43) followed by clinical bowling performance by Adam Zampa (3-22) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2-35) led Rajasthan Royals to a convincing 32-run win over Chennai Super Kings in Match No. 37 of IPL 2023 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, here on Thursday.

With this win, Rajasthan went to the top of the table with five wins while CSK, who also have five victories, dropped down to the third spot after the loss.

Jaiswal's fifty (77 off 43) propelled Rajasthan Royals to 202/5 in 20 overs. Apart from Jaiswal, the likes of Dhruv Jurel (34 off 15), Jos Buttler (27 off 21), and Devdutt Padikkal (24 off 12) contributed to the Royals' big score on a batting-friendly pitch.

In reply, Shivam Dube (52 off 33) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (47 off 29) tried hard with the bat for CSK but it was not enough against a disciplined Royals bowling attack.

Chennai needed 78 from the final five and it was again Dube, who kept them in the hunt with his timely boundaries and sixes. On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja struggled to get going initially but later he also found some boundaries but the target was becoming too big for CSK.

With 58 runs required off 18 balls, Sandeep Sharma executed his plans well and gave just 12 runs, bringing the equation to 46 off 12. And then Holder bowled an excellent over to concede just 9 runs. Eventually, CSK required 37 off the last over and they were able to get just four runs off Kuldip Yadav, getting restricted to 170/6 in 20 overs.

(with IANS inputs)