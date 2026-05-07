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IPL 2026: Aakash Chopra explains how Shreyas Iyer’s wicket changed PBKS vs SRH match

One wicket changed the entire SRH vs PBKS match. Aakash Chopra and Irfan Pathan explain how Pat Cummins outsmarted Punjab Kings in IPL 2026.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 07, 2026, 05:43 PM IST

Published On May 07, 2026, 05:43 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 07, 2026, 05:43 PM IST

Aakash Chopra on Shreyas Iyer wicket

Aakash Chopra on Shreyas Iyer

Punjab Kings’ chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad was effectively derailed by the early dismissal of captain Shreyas Iyer, according to former India opener Aakash Chopra, who termed the wicket the turning point of the contest which the visitors lost by 33 runs.

In the fourth over of second innings, Iyer miscued a cutter from pacer Eshan Malings and was caught by skipper Pat Cummins, as he made five off as many balls. With him, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya falling cheaply, PBKS could make only 202/7, despite Cooper Connolly hitting 107 off 59 balls, and suffer their third straight defeat.

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Aakash Chopra calls Iyer’s wicket the turning point

They had already lost two wickets. There’s a stat that if you lose two or more wickets in the Powerplay while chasing, you are on the back foot in about 70 per cent of matches. And this was the third wicket. It was a slightly slow surface.

I know Cooper Connolly played really well, but on such pitches, you expect your experienced Indian batters to take you through when the ball isn’t coming onto the bat easily. In that scenario, if Shreyas gets out early, especially in a big run chase, it becomes very difficult.

Even against Delhi, despite those big starts from the openers, Punjab might have lost that game if not for those two dropped catches of Shreyas. Without him, it wasn’t happening. Once he was out, the game was almost gone,” said Chopra on JioHotstar.

Irfan Pathan praises Cummins’ tactical brilliance

Former India left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan hailed Cummins’ leadership and execution in dismissing opener Priyansh Arya in the opening over.

The last time these two teams met, Priyansh got a half-century inside the Powerplay. The game was effectively over as they scored nearly 100 runs, which is why those 220 runs were chased down so easily.

Cummins always wants to take responsibility in pressure situations; that’s the kind of leader he is, takes on the difficult tasks. Sometimes it may not come off, but he always wants the ball in his hand. Priyansh Arya has not played upper cut much this season. Whenever he’s faced the short ball, he has gone for the pull.

He was beaten first ball, and Cummins picked up on that. Knowing Priyansh doesn’t play the upper cut, he brought the third man inside the circle and placed a fielder at deep mid-wicket, and the bluff worked perfectly. Priyansh tried to play a short ball outside off stump towards the leg side, and Cummins executed the line and length to perfection,” he added.

(With IANS Inputs)

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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