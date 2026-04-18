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IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma creates history in stunning Sunrisers Hyderabad win over Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs

Abhishek Sharma smashed a record-breaking half-century as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026. Read how he rewrote history with a stunning knock.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Apr 19, 2026, 12:00 AM IST

Published On Apr 19, 2026, 12:00 AM IST

Last UpdatedApr 19, 2026, 12:00 AM IST

Abhishek Sharma record

Abhishek Sharma record

Abhishek Sharma produced a sensational knock and create history, smashing a 15-ball half-century for Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2026 clash against Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday.

Abhishek breaks his won record

The explosive left-hander broke his own franchise record of a 16-ball fifty, previously set against Mumbai Indians in 2024. The record had also been equalled by his opening partner Travis Head during the same season.

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Explosive start in fifth over vs CSK

Abhishek began cautiously but quickly shifted gears, taking complete control in the fifth over bowled by Matthew Short, where he smashed 25 runs, including three fours and two consecutive sixes to reach his milestone in style.

Abhishek’s blistering innings come to end

His blistering innings came to an end in the eighth over when Jamie Overton forced an edge with a hard-length delivery, leading to a catch behind.

Abhishek walked back after a brilliant 59 off 22 balls, laced with six fours and four sixes, giving Hyderabad a flying start.

Abhishek in impressive form this season

The youngster has been in impressive form this season, scoring 125 runs in five matches, including two half-centuries. He recently became only the second SRH player to hit over 100 sixes for the franchise, underlining his value as an aggressive opener.

Nitish Reddy and Eshan Malinga star with the ball

In the match, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Eshan Malinga shared five wickets between them as hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs in their IPL match here on Saturday.

Defending 195, Hyderabad restricted struggling CSK to 184 for eight. CSK have crashed to fourth defeat in six matches.

Abhishek and Klassen shine with the bat

Abhishek Sharma (59) and Heinrich Klaasen (59) took CSK to 194 for nine with their splendid batting. For CSK, Jamie Overton and Anshul Kamboj picked up three wickets apiece while Mukesh Choudhary bagged two.

Brief Scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 194 for 9 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 59, Heinrich Klaasen 59; Jamie Overton 3/37, Anshul Kamboj 3/22).

Chennai Super Kings: 184 for 8 in 20 overs. (Ayush Mhatre 30, Matthew Short 34, E Malinga 3/29, N Reddy 2/31).

(With PTI Inputs)

S

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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