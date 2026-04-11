IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma joins elite IPL fifties list amid girlfriend Laila Faisal rumors

Abhishek Sharma blasts half-century in just 18 balls against Punjab Kings, topping the fastest IPL fifties list. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma’s rising stardom and the buzz around his personal life.

Abhishek Sharma fifty and girlfriend Laila Faisal

In the 17th match of IPL 2026 between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, Sunrisers opener Abhishek Sharma tore into the Punjab Kings bowling attack right from the powerplay. The left-handed batter smashed his half-century in just 18 balls.

This was the fifth time Abhishek has scored a fifty in under 20 balls in the IPL, taking him to the top of this list. Earlier, both Abhishek and his opening partner Travis Head had achieved this feat four times each. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has done it three times in the IPL. Notably, Vaibhav has scored two half-centuries this season, both coming off just 15 balls.

Abhishek Sharma’s rising stardom and personal life rumours

Abhishek Sharma has been making headlines not only for his explosive batting but also for rumours surrounding his personal life.

Recently, the young Indian cricketer has been linked with Delhi-based entrepreneur and fashion personality Laila Faisal. While neither Abhishek nor Laila has officially confirmed the relationship, the speculation has been growing rapidly on social media.

Who is Laila Faisal?

Laila Faisal is a London-educated entrepreneur known for her work in India’s luxury fashion industry. She studied psychology at King’s College London and later pursued fashion design, marketing, and styling.

Coming from a prominent business family in Delhi, she co-founded LRF Designs, a luxury fashion label she runs with her mother, Roohi Faisal.

The brand blends traditional Indian craftsmanship, especially Kashmiri textiles, with modern designs. She also serves as Chief Operating Officer of her family’s luxury home-theatre and automation business.

Relationship rumours

The buzz around Abhishek Sharma and Laila Faisal started after fans noticed her presence at cricket matches and subtle social media interactions. She has been seen cheering for him during games and reportedly reposted his achievements. She was also spotted attending family events, including his sister’s wedding.

However, it’s important to note that neither Abhishek nor Laila has officially confirmed any relationship, and they have kept their personal lives private.

Abhishek Sharma’s form in IPL 2026

On the cricket front, Abhishek Sharma is currently representing Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026. So far, he has scored only 55 runs in three innings and is clearly due for a big score.

His next big opportunity comes today against Punjab Kings. Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently placed 6th on the points table after winning just one of their last three games. With 11 matches still remaining, SRH need to start winning consistently if they want to reach the playoffs and defend their 2016 title.

Abhishek will need to regain his explosive form quickly to help his team turn things around in the ongoing season.