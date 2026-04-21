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IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma’s 135 guides SRH to third straight win over Delhi Capitals

Abhishek Sharma's impressive batting performance helps Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Delhi Capitals by 47 runs.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Apr 22, 2026, 12:00 AM IST

Published On Apr 22, 2026, 12:00 AM IST

Last UpdatedApr 22, 2026, 12:00 AM IST

Opener Abhishek Sharma scored an impressive unbeaten 135 from 68 balls as Sunrisers Hyderabad reached 242 for 2 and secured a 47-run victory over Delhi Capitals in Match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.

The left-hander’s innings was a lesson in controlled aggression. He reached his fifty in just 25 balls and got his ninth T20 hundred in 47 balls, pacing the innings well before launching a fierce attack. By the 15-over mark, he moved ahead of Heinrich Klaasen in the Orange Cap race, highlighting his dominance this season.

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SRH started their innings steadily but quickly gained momentum. Delhi briefly regained some control with Nitish Rana’s offspin during the Power-play, allowing just six runs while SRH scored 15 for no loss after two overs. However, the strategy backfired once the batters found their rhythm. When Rana returned after SRH reached 36 for no loss in four overs, he was taken apart in a 20-run over with three sixes, pushing the score to 56 without loss.

Abhishek led the way, scoring 21 off 12 and dominating the attack along with Travis Head. The two put together another smooth partnership in the Power-play, taking SRH to 67 for no loss. The final ball of this phase marked the team’s 70th six of the season, surpassing Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s total of 69.

Head, who began cautiously, accelerated to 37 off 26 before getting out at 97 for 1 in 8.5 overs. He mishit a long hop from Axar Patel to deep midwicket after hitting two sixes in the over. However, this breakthrough did not slow SRH.

Ishan Kishan added a quick 25 off 13 before being run out at the non-striker’s end, bringing Klaasen to the crease at a key moment. The South African finished the innings with a powerful 37 off just 13 balls, helping SRH easily exceed the 240-mark.

In the middle overs, Kuldeep Yadav struggled as SRH raced to 126 for 1 in 11 overs, with Abhishek and Kishan attacking aggressively. Even though conditions looked perfect for reverse swing on a dry pitch, Delhi’s seamers, including Mukesh Kumar, could not find any movement, allowing SRH to take control.

Delhi’s chase, though spirited, faced the challenge of a huge target. They fought hard and had moments of resistance, but early mistakes in the fieldâ€”dropped catches, a missed run-out, and poor bowling changesâ€”proved costly. With spinners Axar and Kuldeep bowling only two overs each and Rana conceding 55 runs in his four overs, DC struggled to take control. Nitish Rana, brought into the playing XI for this match, top-scored with 57 while Sameer Rizvi contributed 41 runs but in the end that proved insufficient.

The defeat leaves Delhi regretting missed chances, while SRH, fueled by Abhishek’s outstanding century, celebrated their third straight win and climbed to third on the points table, overtaking the Rajasthan Royals.

Brief scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 242/2 in 20 overs (Abhishel Sharma 135, Travis Head 37; Axar Patel 1-23) beat Delhi Capitals 195/9 in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 57, Sameer Rizvi 41; Eshan Malinga 4-32, Harsh Dubey 3-12) by 47 runs

With IANS Inputs.

Y

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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