IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane’s KKR plays spoilsport for GT as they troubles their playoffs hopes

Live Blog Summary Scorecard Commentary Schedule Kolkata VS Gujarat 247/2 (20.0) 218/4 (20.0) Kolkata beat Gujarat by 29 runs Man of the Match: Sunil Narine Last Wicket: Rahul Tewatia c Angkrish Raghuvanshi b Cameron Green 2 (4) - 218/4 in 19.6 Over

The match no. 60 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Where Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Gujarat Titans by runs.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj

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Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi

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Finn Allen’s explosive knock powers KKR to 247 against Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans had won the toss and decided to bowl first. For Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Ajinkya Rahane and Finn Allen begun the innings. Ajinkya Rahane lost his wicket early in the match for 14 runs in Mohammed Siraj’s spell. Meanwhile, Finn Allen played a crucial knock for KKR by scoring 93 runs off 35 balls, including four fours and ten sixes at a strike rate of 265.

On the other hand, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Cameron Green also helped their side with an impressive batting performance. Green produced an innings of 52 runs unbeaten off 28 balls. Meanwhile, Raghuvanshi scored 82 runs off 44 balls. In his knock, he smashed 82 runs off 44 balls, including four fours and seven sixes. With this impressive batting performance, KKR posted 247 runs for the loss of two wickets in 20 overs.

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan’s effort go in vain against KKR

The Gujarat Titans had a mammoth of 248 runs to chase, for Gujarat Titans Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan began the innings. Both batters showcased a brilliant batting performance. Captain Gill scored 85 runs off 49 balls, including five fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 189. Meanwhile, Sudharsan contributed an important innings of 53 runs off 28 balls, including six fours and three sixes.

Jos Buttler also tried hard to help his side to win the match as he scored 57 runs off 35 balls. In his knock, he smashed five fours and two sixes. Despite having this brilliant batting performance won’t help Gujarat Titans to win the much-needed match. Winning this match could make their qualification chances easier.

Also Read: Finn Allen creates MASSIVE IPL record, joins elite six hitting list during KKR vs GT clash