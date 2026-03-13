IPL 2026: Blessing Muzarabani joins Kolkata Knight Riders after pulling out of PSL, set to replace Mustafizur Rahman

Kolkata Knight Riders have strengthened their bowling attack for IPL 2026 by signing Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani.

blessing muzarabani (File Photo)

Kolkata Knight Riders have bolstered their bowling lineup for IPL 2026, bringing in Zimbabwean fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani.

The 6 ft 8″ right-arm quick is known for his steep bounce and ability to take wickets in crucial phases of the T20 matches. KKR announced the signing in an official release.

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“The 6 ft 8″ right-arm quick has emerged as one of Zimbabwe’s leading pace bowlers in the shortest format, known for his steep bounce and ability to strike in key phases of the innings. Muzarabani brings significant T20 experience, having claimed over 90 wickets in more than 80 T20 Internationals at an average of around 21, with best figures of 3/8,” the franchise said in a release.

A new Blessing in Purple & Gold ðŸ’œðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/p31V3LsGfm — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 13, 2026

Muzarabani is expected to arrive in Kolkata on March 17.

Strong T20 World Cup 2026 show

Muzarabani had a fantastic tournament in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, where he finished as Zimbabwe’s leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets, the fourth-highest overall in the tournament.

He also delivered impressive performances in recent international series, including strong spells against Australia and Sri Lanka.

His familiarity with the subcontinent and his recent form make him a valuable asset for the three-time IPL champions.

Previous IPL experience and PSL withdrawal

Muzarabani’s past IPL involvement is noteworthy. He was previously part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s championship-winning squad in IPL 2025, although he did not play a match.

He was recently brought in as a replacement for Shamar Joseph by Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026, but he’s now pulled out of that tournament to join KKR in the IPL.

Why Mustafizur Rahman was released

Earlier, KKR released Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad following instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The decision came amid a lot of controversy and debate about the player’s participation in the IPL.

Reports of violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh in December played a role, along with strong criticism from some sections against Rahman’s involvement.

Mustafizur was bought by KKR for a record Rs 9.20 crore at the December mini-auction – the highest-paid Bangladeshi player in IPL history – after a big bidding war with Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals (base price Rs 2 crore).

The 30-year-old has taken 65 wickets in 60 IPL matches at an economy of 8.13 since his debut with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016. He has played for Mumbai Indians (2018), Rajasthan Royals (2021), Delhi Capitals (2022-23), and Chennai Super Kings (2024).

He was with DC in IPL 2025 as a replacement for injured Jake Fraser-McGurk.