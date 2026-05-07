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IPL 2026: Can Rishabh Pant’s LSG stop Rajat Patidar’s RCB playoff charge in Lucknow?

Virat Kohli’s RCB will aim to strengthen their top-four position, while Rishabh Pant-led LSG look to stay alive in the competition.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 07, 2026, 04:41 PM IST

Published On May 07, 2026, 04:41 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 07, 2026, 04:41 PM IST

LSG vs RCB IPL 2026 Preview

LSG vs RCB IPL 2026 Preview

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to strengthen their position in the IPL 2026 points table when they take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Thursday. With the playoff race becoming tighter after every match, RCB know another defeat could quickly drag them down the standings despite currently sitting near the top of the table.

Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, are under pressure after a difficult campaign so far. Although they are placed near the bottom of the table, Rishabh Pant’s side still has the chance to spoil the plans of teams fighting for playoff spots.

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RCB looking to fix batting balance

RCB may still be among the top teams this season, but some concerns have started to appear in recent games. All three of their defeats have come while batting first, exposing a few issues in their middle-order transitions.

The team has scored quickly at the top, but the momentum has not always continued smoothly in the middle overs. Vice-captain Jitesh Sharma, who plays an important role in connecting the innings, has also not been among the runs consistently.

Despite those concerns, RCB still have a solid structure with experienced players like Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Josh Hazlewood leading the way.

LSG hoping to end disappointing run

Lucknow Super Giants have struggled for consistency throughout IPL 2026 and currently find themselves outside the playoff race. Injuries, poor form and missed opportunities have hurt their season badly.

However, the freedom of having little to lose could make them dangerous opponents. Nicholas Pooran showed signs of returning to form in the previous match, while Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram remain key batters for the home side.

Captain Rishabh Pant will also hope his side can finally put together a complete performance in front of their home crowd.

Match details

Match: LSG vs RCB, IPL 2026

Date: May 7, 2026

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Head-to-head record

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have dominated this rivalry in recent seasons. Out of seven matches between the two sides, RCB have won five while LSG have managed only two victories.

RCB have also won both previous games played at the Ekana Stadium.

Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, Avesh Khan

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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