IPL 2026 Final: Not Virat Kohli or Rajat Patidar, THIS RCB star could decide GT’s fate against Shubman Gill

The final of the IPL 2026 will see two of the best teams this season go head to head in Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Plenty of match-winners on either side and it could boil down to a few key individual battles in the title clash.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Final: What happens if rain disrupts RCB vs GT title clash? Here’s everything you need to know

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While much of the attention has been on Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, one experienced campaigner could quietly play a decisive role for RCB in the biggest game of the season.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s experience could be RCB’s biggest weapon

Over the years, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has built a reputation as one of the most reliable new-ball bowlers in T20 cricket. He is still a very useful asset with his ability to swing the ball both ways and trouble the top-order, particularly in high pressure games.

The veteran pacer has had a brilliant IPL 2026 campaign picking up 26 wickets and consistently providing breakthroughs in the powerplay.

With Gujarat Titans heavily dependent on their opening pair of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, RCB will be hoping Bhuvneshwar can strike early and put immediate pressure on the opposition.

Shubman Gill faces a familiar challenge

Gill heads into the final in outstanding form after scoring a match-winning century against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2. The GT captain has been one of the most consistent batters this season and will once again carry huge responsibility at the top of the order.

However, history suggests Bhuvneshwar has often found ways to keep Gill quiet.

The numbers reveal an interesting battle between the two players. Across 14 innings, Bhuvneshwar has dismissed Gill six times, conceding only 80 runs from 79 balls.

Gill has managed a strike rate of just 101.26 against the RCB pacer, a figure well below his usual scoring rate in T20 cricket.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Shubman Gill

Innings: 14

Runs Scored: 80

Balls Faced: 79

Dismissals: 6

Average: 13.33

Strike Rate: 101.26

Those numbers clearly underline Bhuvneshwar’s dominance in this battle.

Early wickets could shift the final

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have provided Gujarat Titans with several match-winning starts this season. RCB will be eager to break that partnership as early as possible, knowing that an early wicket could have a major impact on the final.

Bhuvneshwar’s ability to move the ball in the first few overs makes him a serious threat, particularly against a batter who prefers settling in before accelerating.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar will look for an early breakthrough from his senior bowler and apply pressure on Gujarat middle order.

Ahmedabad final could be decided in the powerplay

The IPL final features several headline match-ups, but the clash between two stars Bhuvneshwar and Gill may prove to be one of the most important.

If Gill survives and gets going, Gujarat Titans will fancy their chances of posting or chasing a big score. But if Bhuvneshwar continues his impressive record against the GT skipper, RCB could gain an early advantage in the title clash.

With the IPL trophy on the line, the battle between one of India’s smartest fast bowlers and one of the country’s finest modern batters could shape the outcome of the final in Ahmedabad.

RCB and GT eye history

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are aiming to defend their IPL title after finally ending their long wait for a trophy last season. Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, are chasing their second championship and their first since winning the competition in 2022.

As two of the most consistent teams of IPL 2026 prepare for the biggest match of the season, all eyes will be on the opening exchanges – and particularly on whether Bhuvneshwar Kumar can once again get the better of Shubman Gill.