IPL 2026 Final Playing XI Out: RCB win toss, GT major change ahead of title clash

Live Blog Summary Scorecard Commentary Schedule Gujarat 141/6 (18.1) Run Rate: (Current: 7.76) Last Wicket: Rahul Tewatia c Rajat Patidar b Rasikh Salam 7 (5) - 115/6 in 16.1 Over Washington Sundar 46 * (33) 5x4, 0x6 Jason Holder 7 (4) 1x4, 0x6 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3.1-0-25-1) * Josh Hazlewood (4-0-37-2)

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and decided to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in the blockbuster IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Titans

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Both teams will be looking to win their second crown in the IPL title clash. RCB are out to defend the trophy they won last season while Gujarat Titans are looking to replicate their win in 2022.

Another historic opportunity for RCB and GT

The winner of Sunday’s final will join an elite list of franchises with multiple IPL titles. Currently, only Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have won the tournament more than once.

RCB also have a chance to achieve something only Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have managed before – successfully defending an IPL title. History is also in their favour, with the winner of Qualifier 1 going on to lift the trophy in each of the last eight seasons.

For Gujarat Titans, the challenge is slightly tougher. Shubman Gill’s side has travelled extensively over the last week and arrived in Ahmedabad only on Saturday night after weather-related disruptions affected their schedule.

Rajat Patidar backs RCB’s bowling first decision

After calling correctly at the toss, Patidar confirmed that Royal Challengers Bengaluru are fielding the same playing XI that defeated Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1.

“It’s a pretty good wicket. The ball will come nicely on the bat, but to be honest, it will not change in the 40 overs. So we’ll try to get them out as early as possible.

“A lot of memories last year, but I think it was in 2025. It’s 2026. We have to do our best to win this match. That’s important, to keep yourself in the present, not to be too much far ahead. Let’s control the controllables, that’s it.

“We always love to play in this stadium because of the crowd, the way they came and especially the RCB supporters – 12th man army. They came in every stadium and supported us,” he said.

GT make one change for the final

Shubman Gill admitted he would have preferred batting first had the toss gone his way. The Gujarat Titans skipper also confirmed one change to the side, with Arshad Khan replacing spinner R Sai Kishore.

“We would have batted first. Typical wicket, third match we are playing here. There could be some movement for the fast bowlers in the first three overs. One of the biggest stadiums in the world. We’ve got one change,” he said.

Prasidh Krishna is expected to be used as Gujarat Titans’ Impact Player, while Venkatesh Iyer remains RCB’s likely Impact Substitute option.

Pitch No. 6 to host the IPL 2026 Final

The final is being played on pitch number six at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Both square boundaries measure 66 metres, making it one of the more balanced surfaces at the venue.

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch, speaking during the pitch report, felt the mixed-soil wicket should be good for batting but not an absolute batting paradise. Ian Bishop, meanwhile, suggested that fast bowlers could enjoy success by consistently hitting good-length areas, with seamers likely to rely heavily on hard lengths throughout the contest.

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Shubman Gill (captain), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Jason Holder, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj.

Impact Substitutes: Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, R Sai Kishore.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar.

Impact Substitutes: Venkatesh Iyer, Kanishk Chohan, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox.