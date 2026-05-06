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IPL 2026 final shifted to Ahmedabad! BCCI drops Bengaluru, announces new playoff venues

Why did Bengaluru lose the IPL 2026 final? BCCI makes a big venue change. Check new playoff schedule and full details.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 06, 2026, 06:23 PM IST

Published On May 06, 2026, 06:23 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 06, 2026, 06:23 PM IST

IPL 2026 playoff venues

IPL 2026 playoff venues

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that Ahmedabad will host the IPL 2026 final on May 31, replacing Bengaluru, which was originally scheduled to stage the summit clash.

This will be the second straight season that the final takes place in Ahmedabad. The city had also hosted the title clash in 2022 and 2023.

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Why Bengaluru lost hosting rights

Bengaluru was initially in line to host the final, especially with Royal Challengers Bengaluru being the defending champions. However, the BCCI decided to shift the venue due to certain issues.

Bengaluru was originally designated to host the Final. However, owing to certain requirements from the local association and authorities that were beyond the scope of BCCI’s established guidelines and protocols, the venue has been shifted and reassigned,” the Board stated in a press release without specifying the exact requirements in the Karnataka capital.

Three venues to host playoffs this season

In a rare move, the BCCI has decided to spread the IPL 2026 playoffs across three different venues, citing operational reasons.

The Board also said it is increasing the playoff stage venues to three as a special case this year “owing to certain operational and logistical considerations.”

Dharamsala to host Qualifier 1

The first playoff match will be played in Dharamsala, marking a historic moment for the venue.

Qualifier 1, featuring the top two teams in the standings, will be played on May 26 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, with a direct berth in the Final at stake,” the BCCI stated in the press release.

This will be the first time Dharamsala hosts an IPL playoff match.

New Chandigarh gets Eliminator and Qualifier 2

The action will then shift to New Chandigarh, where two crucial knockout games will take place.

The action will then move to the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, which will host the Eliminator on May 27 between the third and fourth-placed teams. The same venue will also stage Qualifier 2 on May 29,” it added.

Qualifier 2 will decide the second finalist, featuring the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator.

Ahmedabad final to be played at world’s largest stadium

The tournament will conclude at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, known for its massive seating capacity.

The season will conclude with the grand Final on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad — the world’s largest cricket stadium setting the stage for a spectacular finale,” the Board said.

Capacity and logistics behind venue change

According to sources, Ahmedabad was preferred mainly because of its large capacity, which can accommodate a bigger crowd.

There were also concerns regarding Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which has a relatively smaller capacity of around 35,000. Additionally, last year’s stampede during RCB’s celebrations remains a sensitive issue.

It is also learnt that the Board does not agree with the Karnataka government’s decision to have a quota of three complimentary IPL tickets each for the state’s MLAs, MLCs and MPs this season.

IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule

Qualifier 1 – May 26 – HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

Eliminator – May 27 – New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh

Qualifier 2 – May 29 – New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh

Final – May 31 – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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