IPL 2026 Final: What happens if rain disrupts RCB vs GT title clash? Here’s everything you need to know

The countdown to IPL 2026 final is almost over. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans are all set for a big battle for the IPL trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Both teams have enjoyed outstanding campaigns and now stand just one win away from lifting the title.

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As excitement builds around the season finale, many fans are wondering about one important question what happens if rain affects the match?

Reserve day available for IPL Final

Unlike Qualifier 1, the Eliminator and Qualifier 2, the IPL final comes with the advantage of a reserve day.

If rain or any other interruption prevents the match from being completed on Sunday, play will continue on the reserve day. Any unfinished game will resume from the exact point where it stopped, ensuring that every effort is made to produce a result on the field.

This rule has been put in place to avoid the possibility of the championship being decided without a completed contest.

What if rain washes out both days?

While the chances of a complete washout are extremely low, the IPL has a rule in place for such a scenario.

If weather conditions prevent a result on both the scheduled day and the reserve day, the team that finished higher in the league-stage standings will be declared champions.

That would work in favour of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. RCB ended the league phase at the top of the points table with 18 points from 14 matches and a Net Run Rate of +0.783. Gujarat Titans also finished with 18 points but ended second because of a slightly lower Net Run Rate of +0.695.

As a result, Bengaluru would be awarded the title if the final cannot be completed even after the reserve day.

Weather forecast looks positive

Fortunately for fans, the weather forecast currently suggests there is little reason for concern.

According to AccuWeather, Ahmedabad is expected to experience mostly clear and sunny conditions on Sunday, with only a two percent chance of precipitation during the evening.

Rain is not expected to play a major role in the title clash, which should be good news for both teams and their supporters.

GT faced travel trouble before the final

Interestingly, weather did cause some inconvenience for Gujarat Titans ahead of the final.

According to ESPNcricinfo, rain and thunderstorms in north-western India delayed the team’s return journey after their Qualifier 2 victory over Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh.

The disruption led to temporary runway closures in Chandigarh, affecting several flights. Gujarat eventually arrived in Ahmedabad late on Saturday night after their travel plans were delayed by the adverse weather conditions.

History beckons for both teams

The final presents a huge opportunity for both franchises. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are aiming to become only the third team in IPL history to successfully defend their title. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans are looking their second IPL trophy after winning the title in their debut season in 2022.