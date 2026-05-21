IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans’ El Clasico performance eliminates Chennai Super Kings from the tournament

The match no. 66 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Where Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings by 89 runs.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj

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Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel(w), Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Matthew Short, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh

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Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler power GT to massive total against CSK

Chennai Super Kings had won the toss and decided to bowl first. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan gave a dynamic start to Gujarat Titans’ innings as both batters played some brilliant shots at the beginning, which started creating massive pressure on Chennai Super Kings, who were playing their do-or-die match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, as they need to win this game to make their chances stronger in the qualification. Well, both batters showcased their impressive form in the tournament. Sudharsan played a crucial knock in this match and showed his dominance in front of CSK bowling lineup.

Sai Sudharsan scored 84 runs off 53 balls, including seven fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 158. With this impressive performance, he reached the top of the ‘Orange Cap’ list. Moving on, his partner and captain of the franchise, Shubman Gill smashed 64 runs off 37 balls. In his knock, he produced seven fours and three sixes. Chennai Super Kings were looking for their comeback in the match. But, Jos Buttler ruined their plans with a knock of an unbeaten 57 runs. This dominating batting performance guided Gujarat Titans to 229 runs for the loss of four wickets.

CSK bowlers faced a major setback in the match as Mukesh Choudhary, Spencer Johnson and Anshul Kamboj were the only bowlers to get wickets in the very important game.

GT bowlers dominate as CSK suffer crushing defeat

Let’s discuss Chennai Super Kings’ batting performance in the match. For CSK, Sanju Samson and Matthew Short began the innings, where CSK star batter, Sanju Samson, departed for the first ball. Not only Samson, each batter of CSK struggled against Gujarat Titans’ bowling attack. Captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 16 runs off 7 balls, including one four and two sixes. Shivam Dube was the only batter who tried to play some good shots and innings. Dube produced 47 runs in an innings off 17 balls, including four fours and four sixes.

However, Chennai Super Kings suffered a major setback in their do-or-die match as Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan fired up against them. Three of them took three important wickets in the match. This impressive performance from Gujarat Titans guided them to an 89-run victory and thrashed Chennai Super Kings in the qualification race.

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