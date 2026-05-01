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IPL 2026: Ian Bishop disagrees with umpire call on Jason Holder’s controversial catch

Ian Bishop questions Jason Holder’s controversial catch to dismiss Rajat Patidar during GT vs RCB clash in IPL 2026.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 01, 2026, 12:15 PM IST

Published On May 01, 2026, 12:15 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 01, 2026, 12:15 PM IST

Jason Holder controversial catch

Jason Holder controversial catch

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop has given his take on Jason Holder’s controversial catch in the dismissal of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar during the IPL clash against Gujarat Titans (GT), saying that there was sufficient evidence to rule it not out and the umpire must have taken a second look before making the final decision.

Controversial moment during Patidar’s dismissal

During the first innings when RCB were trying to build a solid platform, in the eighth over, Patidar, who was batting on 19, attempted to play a pull shot to increase the scoring rate. Holder stationed at deep backward square leg charged to his right and took a fine low catch. Rabada too was charging across to take it, but Holder managed to ignore that.

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RCB players, who thought Holder wasn’t in control of the catch and had touched the turf, were having an argument with the umpires. But the umpires reckon otherwise, as replays appeared inconclusive on whether the ball had touched the ground. Despite the concern, the third umpire cleared the catch after a review, and Patidar was adjudged out.

‘Sufficient evidence to rule not out’: Bishop’s verdict

When asked for a clear verdict, Bishop made his stance evident, stating that the available visuals did not convincingly support the decision given on the field.

First he caught the ball, no problems with that. And then with the sliding of the hand initially, that deserved a second look. And then you talk about control of the ball but also control of the body. So when you’re looking to get yourself up having slid along the ground, are they determining that his fingers was under the ball.

Because the back of the hand was to the sky, which means the ball was facing the grass. And so there was to me doubt there about ball and ground, because you’re not in control of your body until you stop sliding and you stand up if you’re going to do that. So out or not out? I think there was sufficient evidence in my mind for that to be (not out),” Bishop said on ESPncricinfo.

What MCC laws say about a fair catch

As per the MCC’s laws of cricket, a catch is considered fair if the fielder has “complete control over the ball and their own movement before it the ball touches the ground.”

The umpire’s decision left Kohli and the RCB camp visibly unhappy. The former captain, who had earlier provided a quick start with 28 runs off just 13 balls, was later seen near the boundary rope engaging in a lengthy conversation with the umpire.

Patidar’s wicket triggers RCB collapse

Patidar’s wicket came as a major setback for RCB, especially given his recent form and importance in the middle order. After the captain’s wicket, RCB lost three more wickets in a span of just four overs.

(with IANS inputs)

S

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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