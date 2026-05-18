IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan’s 70-run knock over CSK guides SRH and GT to playoffs

Live Blog Summary Scorecard Commentary Schedule Chennai VS Hyderabad 180/7 (20.0) 181/5 (19.0) Hyderabad beat Chennai by 5 wickets Man of the Match: Ishan Kishan Last Wicket: Ishan Kishan (W) c Urvil Patel b Anshul Kamboj 70 (47) - 175/5 in 18.3 Over

The match no. 63 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Ruturaj Gaikwadâ€™s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Pat Cumminsâ€™ Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Where Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson

Also Read: Big blow for CSK fans as MS Dhoni is unavailable for the final game at Chepauk vs SRH

Sanju Samson and Dewald Brevis help CSK post 180 against SRH

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had won the toss and decided to bat first, for CSK, Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad opened the innings. CSK got a good start as Sanju Samson started playing some good shots and continued his impressive form. Samson produced an innings of 27 runs off 13 balls, including five fours and one six. Meanwhile, Gaikwad scored 15 runs off 21 balls.

Chennai Super Kings faced trouble in the match as their batters started losing their wickets. However, Kartik Sharma and Dewald Brevis took charge in their hands. Kartik Sharma scored 32 runs off 19 balls, including three fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 168. Meanwhile, Brevis scored 44 runs off 27 balls, including two fours and four sixes. At the end, Shivam Dube contributed his 26 runs off 23 balls, including three fours and one six. With this batting performance, CSK added 180 runs on the board.

Pat Cummins and Sakib Hussain were the star bowlers for Sunrisers Hyderabad as Pat Cummins took three important wickets in this crucial match. Meanwhile, Sakib Hussain removed two batters. This victory helped them to move one step closer to the qualification race.

Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen power SRH to crucial win over CSK

Speaking about Sunrisers Hyderabad chasing performance against Chennai Super Kings, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head began the innings for SRH. Travis Head departed early in the match for 6 runs off 6 balls. On the other hand, his partner Abhishek Sharma struggled against the CSK bowling attack as he scored 26 runs off 21 balls, including three fours and one six.

Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen helped Sunrisers Hyderabad to recover from this major setback. Kishan played a match-winning innings for SRH as he scored 70 runs off 47 balls, including seven fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 148. Klaasen scored 47 runs off 26 balls. In his knock, he smashed six fours and two sixes. Their impressive batting performance helped SRH to defeat CSK by 5 wickets and confirmed their spot in the IPL 2026 qualification. Not only SRH, Shubman Gillâ€™s Gujarat Titans also qualified for the qualification of the tournament.

Also Read: Spencer Johnson breaks silence on playing for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, says…