IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan’s 79-run defining knock guides SRH to 55-run win over RCB

Live Blog Summary Scorecard Commentary Schedule Hyderabad VS Bengaluru 255/4 (20.0) 200/4 (20.0) Hyderabad beat Royal by 55 runs Man of the Match: Ishan Kishan Last Wicket: Rajat Patidar (C) c Ravichandran Smaran b Travis Head 56 (39) - 178/4 in 18.2 Over

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026: The match no. 67 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Pat Cumminsâ€™ Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Where Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 55 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

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Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain

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Sunrisers Hyderabad had won the toss and decided to bat first. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head began the innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head fired up against the RCB bowling attack. Abhishek started his knock with some brilliant shots. He scored 56 runs off 22 balls, including four fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 254. Meanwhile, his partner, Travis Head, scored 26 runs off 16 balls, including five fours.

After that, former SRH captain, Ishan Kishan scored 79 runs off 46 balls, including 8 fours and 3 sixes. Heinrich Klaasen also fired up against the bowling lineup as he scored 51 runs off 24 balls. In his knock, he smashed two fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 212. In the end, Nitish Kumar Reddy ended their innings with 29 runs off 12 balls.

Speaking about Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s bowling performance, Rasikh Salam Dar was the key bowler for RCB as he took two wickets. Suyash Sharma and Krunal Pandya took one wicket.

It’s time to discuss RCB’s batting performance. Venkatesh Iyer and Virat Kohli began the innings for RCB. Venkatesh Iyer showcased a brilliant batting performance for RCB in the beginning, as he scored 44 runs off 19 balls, including four fours and four sixes, at a strike rate of 231. Meanwhile, his partner, Virat Kohli failed to score runs in the final game and departed for 15 runs off 11 balls.

Rajat Patidar and Krunal Pandya tried a lot to chase down the target. Captain, Patidar scored 56 runs off 39 balls, including six fours and one six. Meanwhile, Pandya scored 41 runs unbeaten off 31 balls. In his knock, he smashed five fours. RCB were only able to score 200 runs and lost the match by 55 runs.

This was the last match for both teams in the tournament. Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured the top spot in the points table. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad secured the third position in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

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