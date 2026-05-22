IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Home
  • News
  • IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan’s 79-run defining knock guides SRH to 55-run win over RCB

IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan’s 79-run defining knock guides SRH to 55-run win over RCB

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 55 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 23, 2026, 12:00 AM IST

Published On May 23, 2026, 12:00 AM IST

Last UpdatedMay 23, 2026, 12:00 AM IST

SRH defeat RCB by 55 runs

SRH defeat RCB by 55 runs in IPL 2026

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026: The match no. 67 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Pat Cumminsâ€™ Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Where Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 55 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain

Also Read: Virender Sehwag mentions MS Dhoni’s name in the CSK…, after defeat against GT, says…

Sunrisers Hyderabad had won the toss and decided to bat first. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head began the innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head fired up against the RCB bowling attack. Abhishek started his knock with some brilliant shots. He scored 56 runs off 22 balls, including four fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 254. Meanwhile, his partner, Travis Head, scored 26 runs off 16 balls, including five fours.

After that, former SRH captain, Ishan Kishan scored 79 runs off 46 balls, including 8 fours and 3 sixes. Heinrich Klaasen also fired up against the bowling lineup as he scored 51 runs off 24 balls. In his knock, he smashed two fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 212. In the end, Nitish Kumar Reddy ended their innings with 29 runs off 12 balls.

Speaking about Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s bowling performance, Rasikh Salam Dar was the key bowler for RCB as he took two wickets. Suyash Sharma and Krunal Pandya took one wicket.

It’s time to discuss RCB’s batting performance. Venkatesh Iyer and Virat Kohli began the innings for RCB. Venkatesh Iyer showcased a brilliant batting performance for RCB in the beginning, as he scored 44 runs off 19 balls, including four fours and four sixes, at a strike rate of 231. Meanwhile, his partner, Virat Kohli failed to score runs in the final game and departed for 15 runs off 11 balls.

Rajat Patidar and Krunal Pandya tried a lot to chase down the target. Captain, Patidar scored 56 runs off 39 balls, including six fours and one six. Meanwhile, Pandya scored 41 runs unbeaten off 31 balls. In his knock, he smashed five fours. RCB were only able to score 200 runs and lost the match by 55 runs.

This was the last match for both teams in the tournament. Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured the top spot in the points table. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad secured the third position in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Also Read: Big blow as former star player from MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings announces retirement, his name is…

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

WATCH: Abhishek Sharma’s two explosive sixes give SRH a flying start against RCB

WATCH: Abhishek Sharma’s two explosive sixes give SRH a flying start against RCB
Virender Sehwag mentions MS Dhoni’s name in the CSK…, after defeat against GT, says…

Virender Sehwag mentions MS Dhoni’s name in the CSK…, after defeat against GT, says…
Mark Boucher highlights the importance of dismissing Sanju Samson on first delivery vs GT, says…

Mark Boucher highlights the importance of dismissing Sanju Samson on first delivery vs GT, says…
Aakash Chopra’s BIG suggestion for Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of RCB clash, says…

Aakash Chopra’s BIG suggestion for Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of RCB clash, says…

Latest News

SRH defeat RCB by 55 runs in IPL 2026

Abhishek Sharma's explosive batting performance vs RCB

Former star from MS Dhoni's CSK announces retirement from all formats of cricket

Virender Sehwag points out CSK's weakness in IPL 2026

Pakistan announces squad for ODI series against Australia

Mark Boucher praises Siraj for dismissing Samson for a duck

Editor's Pick

Shubman Gill praises GT momentum ahead of IPL 2026 playoffs after CSK thrashing

Shubman Gill praises GT momentum ahead of IPL 2026 playoffs after CSK thrashing
Stephen Fleming sends clear MESSAGE before GT clash as CSK fight to keep IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive

Stephen Fleming sends clear MESSAGE before GT clash as CSK fight to keep IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive
Why IPL batters still struggle against KKR’s THIS star? Aakash Chopra explains

Why IPL batters still struggle against KKR’s THIS star? Aakash Chopra explains
Bad news for CSK fans as MS Dhoni misses must-win Gujarat Titans clash in IPL 2026

Bad news for CSK fans as MS Dhoni misses must-win Gujarat Titans clash in IPL 2026
GT vs CSK IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans hold slight edge over Chennai Super Kings in head-to-head battle

GT vs CSK IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans hold slight edge over Chennai Super Kings in head-to-head battle
BIG blow for MI! Captain Hardik Pandya fined after breaching IPL Code of Conduct during KKR clash

BIG blow for MI! Captain Hardik Pandya fined after breaching IPL Code of Conduct during KKR clash