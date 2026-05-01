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IPL 2026: Jason Holder calls Patidar catch ‘most magnificent’ after match-winning show for Gujarat Titans

Jason Holder reflects on his stunning catch to dismiss Rajat Patidar as Gujarat Titans beat RCB in IPL 2026. Here’s what he said after his all-round show.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 01, 2026, 06:26 PM IST

Published On May 01, 2026, 06:26 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 01, 2026, 06:26 PM IST

Jason Holder on Rajat Patidar catch

Jason Holder on Rajat Patidar catch

Gujarat Titans player Jason Holder described his effort in the field to dismiss Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar as one of the most magnificent catches, adding that his focus was to reach towards the ball after his all-round performance helped the side register a dominant four-wicket win at Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

Holder’s contribution, including three catches and two wickets, played a key role in restricting RCB to 155 in 19.2 overs.

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I was just trying to get there. I saw it go off the bat pretty early, sighted it, picked it up, and just tried to get there. For me, it was just trying to avoid KG (Kagiso Rabada) because he was coming close to me. But I felt I had enough room, and I just went for it, and it stuck. It is the most magnificent catch,” Holder said in a video released by IPL on X.

‘Most magnificent catch’: Holder on Patidar dismissal

During the first innings when RCB were trying to build a solid platform, in the eighth over, Patidar, who was batting on 19, attempted to play a pull shot, Holder stationed at deep backward square leg charged to his right and took a fine low catch. Rabada too was charging across to take it, but Holder managed to ignore that.

Catch sparks debate, umpire stands firm

RCB players, who thought Holder wasn’t in control of the catch and had touched the turf, were having an argument with the umpires. But the umpires reckon otherwise, as replays appeared inconclusive on whether the ball had touched the ground. Despite the concern, the third umpire cleared the catch after a review, and Patidar was adjudged out.

Reflecting on his role in the side, Holder emphasised his team-first mindset. “My mindset is pretty clear – whatever I’m asked to do, I just want to come and perform for the team,” he said.

He also praised the team environment and recent momentum. “I just love the energy in the group. The energy is pretty good. We’ve been able to get across in the last two important games, which is really good for our confidence,” Holder noted.

GT yet to play perfect game, says Holder

Despite the convincing win, the all-rounder believes the team has more to offer. “I think we’re still yet to play the perfect game, but it’s good that we’re coming into our own and still getting across the line,” he added.

With this victory, the Gujarat Titans strengthened their position in the standings with 10 points in five matches. They will next face the Punjab Kings on May 3.

(With IANS Inputs)

S

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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