IPL 2026: Jofra Archer’s all-round brilliance confirms Rajasthan Royals’ fourth spot in playoffs

Live Blog Summary Scorecard Commentary Schedule Rajasthan VS Mumbai 205/8 (20.0) 175/9 (20.0) Rajasthan beat Mumbai by 30 runs Man of the Match: Jofra Archer Last Wicket: Deepak Chahar lbw b Brijesh Sharma 8 (5) - 167/9 in 18.3 Over

RR vs MI IPL 2026: The match no. 69 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians (MI) and Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Where Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by 30 runs and became the fourth team to qualify for the knockout stage.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma

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Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma

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Jofra Archer and Dhruv Jurel help RR post 205 against Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians had won the toss and decided to bowl first. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi began the innings for Rajasthan Royals. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi struggled in today’s game as he was dismissed for 4 runs by Deepak Chahar. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal showed his aggressive side at the beginning of the match, but couldn’t showcase his ability very long and departed for 27 runs off 17 balls, including one four and three sixes.

After that, Dhruv Jurel, Dasun Shanaka and Jofra Archer showed impressive batting performances in Rajasthan Royals’ do-or-die match. Jurel scored 38 runs off 26 balls. Meanwhile, Archer smashed some important boundaries in the crucial moments and contributed 32 runs in an innings off 15 balls and helped RR to post 205 runs on the board for the loss of 8 wickets.

For the Mumbai Indians, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur were the bowlers to take two wickets. Meanwhile, Will Jacks, AM Ghazanfar and Corbin Bosch took one wicket each in this important game.

Suryakumar Yadav’s fighting knock goes in vain

If we discuss Mumbai Indians’ batting performance, MI started facing struggles since the beginning of their innings as their batters started losing wickets early. Rohit Sharma dismissed for a duck by Jofra Archer. Meanwhile, Ryan Rickelton and Naman Dhir were also sent to the pavilion by Rajasthan Royals’ bowling attack.

However, Suryakumar Yadav found his form in today’s game as he smashed 60 runs off 42 balls. In his knock, he smashed three fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 142. Will Jacks and Hardik Pandya also tried to chase down the total of 205 runs with some finest boundaries. But, their hard work wouldn’t help them as they had lost the match by 30 runs. Finally, the fans got their top four of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gujarat Titans (GT), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

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