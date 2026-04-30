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IPL 2026: Kieron Pollard backs Jasprit Bumrah amid struggles after SRH loss, says ‘Everyone has…’

Kieron Pollard breaks silence on Jasprit Bumrah’s poor form after MI’s loss to SRH in IPL 2026.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Apr 30, 2026, 10:49 PM IST

Published On Apr 30, 2026, 10:49 PM IST

Last UpdatedApr 30, 2026, 10:49 PM IST

Pollard on Jasprit Bumrah form

Jasprit Bumrah

A fast bowling genius like Jasprit Bumrah is entitled to have an off day or not have a good season, said Mumbai Indiansâ€™ batting coach Kieron Pollard, appealing to cut some slack for the Indian pace spearhead who delivered his third most expensive spell in the Indian Premier League.

Going wicketless once again, Bumrah was hammered for 54 runs in four overs by Sunrisers Hyderabad en route to their six-wicket win on Wednesday night.

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After Mumbai Indians stroked their way to their best-ever first-innings score of 243/5 riding on Ryan Rickeltonâ€™s 123 not out, SRH came out all guns blazing to make 249/4 in 18.4 overs.

‘Everyone has off days’: Pollard defends Bumrah

When a cricketer is not doing well, we look at every single aspect as to why he’s not doing well and there is no difference to Jasprit Bumrah,” Pollard told reporters when asked about several factors around Bumrah’s bowling in this IPL including lack of pace.

He has done this for years. As a human being, you’re entitled as well to make mistakes, not have a good day, not have a good season, not have a good couple months. I just feel that we need to sometimes remember the good things that he has done.”

Call for patience despite recent struggles

Yes, we try to live in the present and he hasn’t been up to mark, but he has still been a No. 1 bowler for Mumbai Indians and India over a period of time. I just feel that sometimes we can cut some slack to us cricketers sometimes because, we are unfortunate to always be in the public eye so when we do bad, it’s always been highlighted.”

Pollard said cutting some slack for the right-arm pacer might even help him in the longer run.

I know he’s going to bounce back with greater heights and take wickets and we all, again, (are) going to be singing Bumrah-Bumrah not only for Mumbai Indians, but (also) for India.”

MI yet to deliver complete performance

Pollard admitted Mumbai Indians have not been able to play a complete game but refused to concede that they have been “defeated” in the season.

We haven’t been able to string a complete game of cricket together as a team. It has not been as consistent as we would have hoped,” he said.

We have accepted that (but) we have not accepted defeat. When I said defeat, I didn’t want the headlines to be that Mumbai Indians now are defeated because mathematically and from a points’ perspective, we are still much in the tournament.

Pitch not an excuse, says Pollard

The former MI player refused to discuss much on the nature of pitches at the Wankhede Stadium – full of runs but carrying no assistance for bowlers – saying his side yet has not produced a complete game.

There’s no point in harping on the type of wickets and all of that. Two teams are going to play on the surface, and it all boils down to who plays the better cricket,” he said.

Team spirit remains strong despite setbacks

But what I can safely say, in the dressing room and (with) the spirits of the guys, they are willing and wanting to fight. These things happen. You could have been worst off. But at the end of it, we’re still playing a game of cricket and there are a lot of other things more serious in life as well. So it is what it is,” Pollard added.

S

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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