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IPL 2026: Rahul, Nissanka power DC to record chase despite Parag’s fiery 90

Parag smashes 90, but Rahul and Nissanka steal the show! DC pull off a stunning 226 chase vs RR in IPL 2026. Full story inside.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 02, 2026, 10:37 AM IST

Published On May 02, 2026, 10:37 AM IST

Last UpdatedMay 02, 2026, 10:37 AM IST

KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka

KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka

What looked like a match set up for Rajasthan Royals turned into a stunning chase masterclass as Delhi Capitals rode on brilliant knocks from KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka to pull off their highest-ever IPL chase. Despite a fighting 90 from Riyan Parag, DC chased down 226 with confidence to seal a seven-wicket win.

Parag had earlier silenced critics with a powerful innings, guiding Rajasthan Royals to 225/6. However, Delhi Capitals responded strongly, reaching 226/3 with composed and aggressive batting.

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Rahul and Nissanka lay the perfect foundation

Delhi Capitals got off to a dream start as KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka stitched together a 102-run opening partnership in just 9.3 overs.

Rahul started cautiously but soon found his rhythm, showcasing a full range of strokes. He played elegant drives, powerful pulls, and even launched two clean sixes straight down the ground.

Nissanka, on the other hand, dominated with his pull shots, hitting three sixes – one off Jofra Archer and two off Nandre Burger.

Rahul reached his fifty in 27 balls, just four deliveries slower than Nissanka, who was eventually dismissed after attempting a reverse sweep.

After the opening stand, Rahul continued to anchor the innings, adding another 61 runs with Nitish Rana (33).

However, Rajasthan Royals fought back briefly as both Rahul and Rana fell within six balls, leaving DC needing 49 runs from 26 balls.

Stubbs, Ashutosh finish the job calmly

With the game slightly in balance, Ashutosh Sharma and Tristan Stubbs held their nerve and guided Delhi Capitals home without panic.

Their composed finishing ensured DC completed their biggest-ever chase in IPL history.

With this win, Delhi Capitals moved to sixth place with eight points, while Rajasthan Royals remained fourth with 12 points.

Parag’s 90 headlines Royals’ innings

Earlier, Riyan Parag delivered a much-needed performance under pressure, scoring a superb 90 off 50 balls to lead Rajasthan Royals to 225/6.

Coming into the match under scrutiny – both for his form and off-field controversy – Parag responded in style with his first fifty-plus score of the season.

Early setbacks test Parag’s resolve

Rajasthan Royals had a shaky start, losing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal early to slump to 12/2.

Parag initially looked under pressure, especially against Mitchell Starc, but turned things around with an aggressive over against Kyle Jamieson, hitting 6, 4, 6 to regain confidence.

Parag and Jurel rebuild innings

Once settled, Parag played with confidence and flair, mixing power with timing.

He added 102 runs for the third wicket with Dhruv Jurel (42), stabilising the innings and setting a strong platform.

Parag brought up his fifty in 32 balls and continued to attack, even after Jurel’s dismissal.

Late cameo boosts Royals’ total

Parag found support from Ravindra Jadeja (20), and the duo added 53 runs for the fourth wicket.

After Parag was dismissed by Mitchell Starc, Donovan Ferreira provided a late blitz, smashing 47 off just 14 balls to push the total beyond 220.

Match summary

  • Rajasthan Royals: 225/6 (Parag 90, Jurel 42, Ferreira 47*)
  • Delhi Capitals: 226/3 (Rahul 75, Nissanka 62)
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Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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