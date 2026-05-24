IPL 2026: Kuldeep Yadav’s three-wicket haul guide Delhi Capitals to a defining win over KKR

DC vs KKR IPL 2026: The last match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 league stage, was played between Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals (DC) and Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The result of this match wouldn’t have an impact on the points table, as we have already got our top four teams to compete for the title of this year’s edition.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Manish Pandey, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya(w), Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Saurabh Dubey, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kartik Tyagi

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Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(w), Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi

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Kolkata Knight Riders had won the toss and decided to bowl first. For Delhi Capitals, KL Rahul and Abishek Porel began the innings. Both batters showcased a brilliant batting performance for their side at the beginning. Rahul continued his dominating batting performance and impressive form. On the other hand, Abishek Porel played an important role as he supported KL Rahul with an impressive boundary. KL Rahul scored 60 runs off 30 balls, including five fours and four sixes. Meanwhile, Porel scored 22 runs off 18 balls.

Not only them, each batter contributed their best in the match, captain Axar Patel, David Miller and Ashutosh Sharma gave a finishing touch to Delhi Capitals’ innings and helped them to post 203 runs on the board for the loss of 5 wickets. For Kolkata Knight Riders, Saurabh Dubey was the key pacer as he dismissed two batters from Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy and Anukul Roy also took one wicket each in the game.

Now, let’s discuss Kolkata Knight Riders’ chasing performance. For Kolkata Knight Riders, Ajinkya Rahane and Finn Allen began the innings. Both batters helped their side to get a fabulous start by smashing some brilliant boundaries. Captain Ajinkya Rahane scored 63 runs off 39 balls off four fours and four sixes. On the other hand, his partner, Finn Allen, also seemed like playing a big innings, but Lungi Ngidi dismissed him for 20 runs off 13 balls.

Delhi Capitals players were seen in full momentum as they had balanced in the game with an exceptional performance in batting and bowling as well. Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi and Mitchell Starc were the star bowlers for Delhi Capitals as three of them took three wickets each. There was a moment in the match, when Kuldeep was near to the hat-trick as he back-to-back dismissed two batters and almost trapped the third one. But, wicketkeeper Abishek Porel dropped the catch and ruined the moment of a hat-trick. After the dropped catch moment, Kuldeep Yadav was seen in full frustration.

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